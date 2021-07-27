Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021
Sport / Rugby

Lions Tour 2021: ‘Pressure is a privilege’ for incoming Lions test debutant Chris Harris

By Steve Scott
July 27, 2021, 3:27 pm
Chris Harris is into the Lions team for the second test.
The pressure on him to produce coming into a winning Lions team is “a privilege” for Scotland centre Chris Harris who will make his test debut for the tourists in Saturday’s second test against the Springboks.

The physical centre is one of three changes made to the starting line-up from the team that won 22-17 last Saturday. Harris joins Stuart Hogg and Duhan van der Merwe in the starting line-up. Ali Price and Rory Sutherland, starters on Saturday, drop to the bench this week.

Taulupe Faletau is preferred to Hamish Watson on the bench as head coach Warren Gatland shows – to form – he isn’t afraid to change a winning team.

‘No inkling’ that a changes was to be made

Harris in for Elliott Daly at outside centre always looked a possible call for the management but the players, sitting beside each other as the team was announced, hadn’t an inkling, said Harris.

“When a team wins you think they will go with a similar sort of team,” said the centre. “Maybe there might be a couple of changes.

“We had training in the day and it was hard to tell what the team would potentially be. It was a surprise, a nice surprise for me. I was a bit taken aback when my name was read out by Warren, but I am absolutely delighted.”

‘I want to give the best version of myself’

Harris scores against the Sharks earlier in the tour.

Coming into a winning team gives him confidence, he thinks.

“Pressure is a privilege isn’t it?” he continued. “It is an opportunity for me to go out there and really show what I am about, contribute my game to the team. It’s my first test, I just want to go out there and give the best version of myself.”

The support given by Harris to Daly when the Englishman was picked for the first test was reciprocated when the team was announced to the squad.

“Elliot was the first to congratulate me,” said Harris. “It was a similar thing for me last week when the team was named.

“I wasn’t named in the squad at all last week. Of course I felt really deflated but it is part of professional sport and this environment. It is all about how you are going to react to it.

“I congratulated Elliot last week and he congratulated me this week. That is the best way to react to that situation.

“If you become a bit bitter and you switch off it doesn’t look good on you, and you are not testing the team that is going to go out there and play against South Africa.

“It is tough to take and I had to deal with it last week. You have to just get over that. Push on and train to the best of your ability. Show you want to be in that jersey and in that 23.”

‘We know the Springboks will be a lot more hungry’

Although it’s an altered team, the mindset doesn’t change.

“We’re going out there to win,” he said. “We know the Springboks will be a lot more hungry. They have to win. They’ll want to be that extra bit physical – we’ve got to match that and give a bit more.

“We can’t just rely on the fact that we’ve had one win and then think ‘If we lose this week there’s still another chance the week after’.

“I don’t think that comes across well from a mindset perspective.”

‘I’d like to think my play did the talking’

Harris has become Mr Dependable on both sides of the ball for Scotland.

There’s little question that Harris has two advocates on his side in assistant coaches Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy, who have come to rely on him so much for Scotland.

“I’ve a lot to thank Gregor for, giving me that chance to play for Scotland in 2017,” he said. “It was a slowish start, but he kept giving me opportunities, and it’s worked out pretty well.

“I’m not in that selection room. I’d like to think my playing and work in training did the talking. Obviously Gregor and Steve both know me better than the other coaches do, so maybe it has helped my chances.

“But I’d like to think it’s me as a player showing Gats and the other coaches that I deserve the opportunity.”

Lions team for the second test: Stuart Hogg (Exeter and Scotland); Anthony Watson (Bath and England), Chris Harris (Gloucester and Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster and Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester and Scotland); Dan Biggar (Northampton and Wales), Conor Murray (Munster and Ireland); Mako Vunipola (Saracens and England), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter and England), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster and Ireland); Alun-Wyn Jones (Ospreys and Wales, capt), Maro Itoje (Saracens and England); Courtney Lawes (Northampton and England), Tom Curry (sale and England), Jack Conan (Leinster and Ireland).

Replacements: Ken Owens (Scarlets and Wales), Rory Sutherland (Worcester and Scotland), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol and England), Tadhg Beirne (Munster and Ireland), Taulupe Faletau (Bath and Wales), Ali Price (Glasgow and Scotland), Owen Farrell (Saracens and England), Elliot Daly (Saracens and England).

