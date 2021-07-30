Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Rugby

Lions Tour 2021: Second test referee one of the best, says Stuart Hogg

By Steve Scott
July 30, 2021, 10:24 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 10:25 am
Stuart Hogg believes Saturday's ref ben O'Keeffe is one of the best in the world.
Referee’s son Stuart Hogg is steering well clear of the officiating controversies in the build-up to the Lions’ second test, describing Saturday’s ref Ben O’Keeffe as “one of the best I’ve had to deal with”.

The Scotland captain and Lions full-back wouldn’t bite on commenting on Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ hour-long video haranguing referees. But did praise the Kiwi ref who will handle the second test.

‘We haven’t watched it or seen any footage’

 

“Obviously (the Erasmus video) is flying around social media. But we haven’t watched it and seen any footage,” said Hogg, whose father John was a referee in Scottish district and club rugby. “We’ve been concentrating on ourselves and left him to himself.

“For me, in the short time I’ve been Scotland captain, Ben O’Keeffe has been one of the best refs I’ve had to deal with. He almost coaches you around the field, we ask questions and he’s very calm in his answers.

“He’s good at communicating and that’s why a large majority of the games where he’s involved, they’re allowed to flow and get on with it.

“He helped me massively in the couple of games we’ve had him when I’ve been leading the side. I think everyone’s entitled to their opinions, but the refs are the ones that run the game. They have a huge amount of respect from us as players.

“I’d hate to do the job if I’m honest. But Ben’s been one of the best refs I’ve had to deal with as captain.”

‘It’s just a sideshow’

Lions assistant coach Robin McBryde said that the tourists had no issues with the refs and the pre-match meeting with the officials had been constructive.

“Ben O’Keeffe said himself, ‘Listen, we’re aware there’s a lot of stuff out there on social media, but that’s not going to affect anything’. It’s just a sideshow, to be honest with you.

“But we had a positive discussion with the referees. Everyone realises they’re in a tough place. But we were really happy with Nic Berry last Saturday and I don’t think it will be any different this weekend either.

“On Ben, we’ve got no issues. He’s a top man and we’re looking forward to working with him on Saturday.”

McBryde said he hadn’t favoured the recent laws trial in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup which allowed captains to call for video reviews of referees’ decisions.

“My own view is it brought out an element of scenes that we don’t like to see, where you’re openly challenging decisions of the referee.

“Traditionally rugby has prided itself on being able to rise above that and show respect to the officials. Hopefully that will continue.”

Biggar still on course to make second test

Dan Biggar’s penalties brought the Lions back to victory in the first test.

Stand-off Dan Biggar remains on course to play in Saturday’s game. The Lions released a statement detailing his return-to-play protocols since suffering a head knock in the first test.

“Dan will complete his graduated return to play today (Friday) with his final contact-training session,” read the statement. “He has been symptom-free since his post-match head-injury assessment and has remained so throughout the process.

“He has been monitored daily by two consultant sports physicians and has also been reviewed by an independent concussion consultant.

“All players will have an individualised and highly integrated approach to their management.

“Our players’ health remains the absolute priority. We continue to deliver the highest level of care independent of any match regardless of its importance.”

