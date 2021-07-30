Police appeal for missing Aberdeenshire man Mark Russell

Police are appealing for information to help trace an Aberdeenshire man who has not been since in nearly a week.

Mark Russell was last seen in Crimond on Sunday, July 25.

The 45-year-old has been described as 5ft 11ins, of medium build and with short brown hair and facial hair.

Mr Russell is believed to possibly be in the areas of Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Crimond, to which he has previous connections and visits frequently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1960 of July 28.