South Africa 19 Lions 16: Finn Russell so close to being a Lions legend, but Springboks’ resilience edges it

At the end of a tour from hell, it was a hellish way for the Lions to lose.

Two penalty awards against them on their own put-in at the scrum, one at the five metre line and the other in what was going to be the last play of the game, were the final difference. But this dramatic test had tipping points all over the place.

FULL TIME | Congratulations to South Africa who have won the series 19-16. A hard-fought Series from start to finish.

For example, when Liam Williams tried for glory himself and ignored Josh Adams – the best finisher on the tour – with a clear and open run to the line. Or when Tom Curry broke his bind but continued to take out a defender when the Lions maul was headed over the line.

When Courtney Lawes was just a smidgeon late in freeing himself after the tackle to give Morne Steyn, a 37-year-old survivor from four Lions series ago, the crucial three points.

This should have been Russell’s triumph

Can't help thinking if Finn Russell had played all three …

Steyn, playing his first test in five years, scored six points to edge the test South Africa’s way. But the stand-off who should always be recalled from this game is Finn Russell, who showed he should have been the test starter from three week ago.

Brought on after 10 minutes because of an ankle injury to Dan Biggar, Russell completely transformed the Lions. Without a game in a month, the Scot created more fluency and vigour in their play than nearly three hours of play in the test matches.

But those two glaring missed opportunities in the first half – plus the decision to go to the corner three times without reward even though Russell was perfect off the tee – conspired to mean the more enterprising team lost.

Kolbe finally has an impact – exactly when it matters

Like the first test, the Springboks created nothing themselves in attack. They scored their try from a chaotic transition.

Three Lions instinctively went for a ball that some will argue to their last breath was a knock on by Japser Weise. In doing so they left an enormous gap up their left flank. When Lukhanyo Am snared the ball to release Willie le Roux, even 60 metres out, the Lions were outmanned.

Still two players got hands on Cheslin Kolbe but neither could get hold on to him. The Toulouse wing had been a peripheral figure in the test series to that point. But you always felt there was always going to be a time when he mattered.

Needless penalties, shaky scrum cost the Lions dear

What will the Lions regret? Too many needless penalties, again. Curry is a force of nature but has a major tendency to be over-enthusiastic. A scrummage that, after the second half of the first test, shuddered and buckled far too often.

They also surrendered the advantage for the second week in a row in the key spell after half-time. But ultimately, they really should have been at least 17-6 up at the point.

A 2-1 test series loss is a sad end to Warren Gatland’s long tenure in charge. He’s not given to remorse or second-guessing himself – enough other people do that.

But one wonders whether, in his heart of hearts, he wishes he’d given Finn the 10 shirt from the outset.