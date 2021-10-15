Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Tom Williams convinced the future is bright at Gordonians despite stuttering start to new campaign

By Danny Law
October 15, 2021, 11:45 am
Tom Williams hopes his side can return to winning ways with a win against Whitecraigs.

Gordonians tighthead prop Tom Williams hopes his side can kick-start their season when they host bottom of the league Whitecraigs this weekend.

The Countesswells men sit second bottom of National League 2 with six points from their opening six games.

After one win and five defeats this term, Williams admits Saturday’s encounter is a chance for his side to start moving up the table and away from the danger zone.

The 30-year-old said: “It is a bottom of the table clash and this really is a big game for us.

“It is a big opportunity. We are at home and we will be looking to take five points.

“We know they will be a really difficult team, but it is an opportunity to get a win.

“The league table is pretty packed at the moment and the beauty of National 2 is anyone can beat anyone.

“The top teams are up there, but with the teams in the middle of the pack you know you always have a chance if you perform well.

“We have to be willing to go out there on a Saturday and leave everything on the pitch.

“Even playing at 95 per cent isn’t good enough in this league.

“We have a few tough games coming up, but we don’t look beyond this weekend’s game.”

Gordonians were beaten 20-8 by Hamilton Bulls on their last outing at Countesswells.

It has been a period of transition at Countesswells under head coach James Greenwood, but Williams believes his young teammates are showing plenty of promise.

He said: “For a lot of the young players in our team, it is their first full season playing men’s rugby.

“The young guys are in the team because they are good enough.

“They have proved that and they deserve their spots on the team.

“It is about building on that and trying to stick to our process.

“Although it is maybe not showing at the moment, we feel we have a good recipe for success.

“Hopefully come the end of the year we will be in a really good position.”

Gordonians will be hoping for more tries from Finlay Lennox this weekend.

While Gordonians’ first team have struggled in the opening games of National 2, Williams has also been encouraged by his club’s second team’s impressive start after winning five out of five in the Caley Division 3.

He said: “It has been a tough start for the first team.

“We have quite a young team so it has been a steep learning curve for the guys.

“There are positives.

“There has been a lot of focus on the first team and rightly so, but our second team are having an excellent season and have won every game with a bonus point so far.

“We have 40 guys coming to training and we are able to put out two teams every weekend so we are building more strength in depth.

“We haven’t been in this position before so the bigger picture at the club is looking better.”

