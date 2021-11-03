Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Matt Fagerson grateful to Dave Rennie but not beyond kick-off on Sunday

By Steve Scott
November 3, 2021, 10:00 pm
Matt Fagerson celebrates Rufus McLean's try against Tonga.

Matt Fagerson is grateful to Dave Rennie for giving him his chance and support, but the Scotland back rower will be looking to put one over on him and Australia this weekend.

Rennie promoted Fagerson to be a regular in the Glasgow Warriors during his time as head coach at Scotstoun, and there’s a clear bond between the two based on respect and honesty.

‘He was a brilliant coach to me’

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie gave Matt Fagerson his big chance at Glasgow.

“I’m very fond of Dave, I thought he was a brilliant coach and he was really good to me,” he said.

“One of the things I took from him was his player management to me personally. If I was playing poorly he would tell me and if I was playing well you would tell me that as well.

“We had some good honest discussions about things to work on, things I was doing well and why he was picking me and sometimes why I missed out.

“I really respect that. My footwork was probably a big thing for him. He quite liked the fact I could get soft shoulders here and there!”

‘A play before you kick’ coach

He sees a lot of stuff that is familiar when watching tapes of the Wallabies as Scotland prepare to host them on Sunday.

“They the love to play from deep, and they are pretty brutal in contact,” he said. “They have some great jackalers as well.

“Dave was always a `play before you kick’ sort of coach, and he brought that into the whole squad.

“(Australia) won’t be afraid to play. I remember when we played Exeter at home one year we scored two tries from our own line. That was the way he wanted us to play and I think we came out on top by about 20 points in that game.

“I think they will try to play expansive rugby and keep the ball in hand. There are aspects of knowing how he wants his team to play, things that he holds dear to his heart in terms of tactics and the way you go about your business.

“But I think he has put his own spin on Australian rugby and where he wants them to go.”

‘You never feel at home’

Fagerson would appear to be the man now in possession of the 8 shirt beside first-on-the-teamsheet backrowers Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie, but he doesn’t see it that way.

“The good thing about this Scottish back row is that you never feel at home,” he said. “There is always massive competition which keeps you on your toes and helps you to perform better.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a good run of games recently in the last year or so which has helped the confidence a bit. Playing alongside guys like Mish and Jamie really helps as well.

“They lead by example and they have been awesome.”

Scotland have confidence from recent wins over Australia – away and home in their last two meetings – and from the improvements in the last two Six Nations.

“We trust in our systems,” he said. “For the past couple of Six Nations we had a really good defence. “If we do that and what we do well, we will hopefully come out with a good result.

“We have a lot of attacking threats, players all over the Park with some great individual talent. If we can pull all that together it will be a pretty good occasion and hopefully get a win.

“It was great to get back against Tonga. The set piece was good at times and our defence and attack were really good in open play.

“We got bent a couple of times on the edge, but we just have to tidy those things up. Not massive errors, just positional clarity kind of things.”

