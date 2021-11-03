Highland League: Rothes move up to third with narrow win at Lossiemouth

A 14th minute Gary Kerr goal moved Rothes up into third place in the Breedon Highland League table at a chilly Grant Park last night.

Kerr shot yards wide when set free three minutes in. Lossie responded by going straight up the pitch and Ross Morrison forced Sean McCarthy into a fine diving save.

Shortly after Michael Finnis headed over a pin-point Ross Gunn cross as the visitors went in search of the opener.

In the 13th minute Craig Cormack hit the bar with a rising drive but 60 seconds later Kerr gave Rothes the lead when his powerful header from Alan Pollock’s corner kick flew high past Logan Ross into the roof of the net.

In the 23rd minute Lossie keeper Ross did brilliantly to tip a Cormack drive over the top for a fruitless corner then Ryan Stuart shot high over the Rothes crossbar after a great run down the left flank.

The visitors had the ball in the net early in the second half but Jack Brown’s effort was chalked off for offside.

In the 49th minute Lossie were reduced to 10 men when substitute Ross Elliot, who had been booked late in first half, was shown a second yellow card, and subsequently a red one, by referee Lee Robertson.

Just after the hour Alan Pollock saw his curling 25-yarder sail inches wide of the target as the Speysiders looked to put the game to bed.

Lossie keeper Ross then flung himself to his left to brilliantly palm away a Fraser Robertson 20-yard drive.