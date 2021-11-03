Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Rothes move up to third with narrow win at Lossiemouth

By Dave Edwards
November 3, 2021, 10:05 pm
Ross Jack's side claimed all three points.
A 14th minute Gary Kerr goal moved Rothes up into third place in the Breedon Highland League table at a chilly Grant Park last night.

Kerr shot yards wide when set free three minutes in. Lossie responded by going straight up the pitch and Ross Morrison forced Sean McCarthy into a fine diving save.

Shortly after Michael Finnis headed over a pin-point Ross Gunn cross as the visitors went in search of the opener.

In the 13th minute Craig Cormack hit the bar with a rising drive but 60 seconds later Kerr gave Rothes the lead when his powerful header from Alan Pollock’s corner kick flew high past Logan Ross into the roof of the net.

In the 23rd minute Lossie keeper Ross did brilliantly to tip a Cormack drive over the top for a fruitless corner then Ryan Stuart shot high over the Rothes crossbar after a great run down the left flank.

The visitors had the ball in the net early in the second half but Jack Brown’s effort was chalked off for offside.

In the 49th minute Lossie were reduced to 10 men when substitute Ross Elliot, who had been booked late in first half, was shown a second yellow card, and subsequently a red one, by referee Lee Robertson.

Just after the hour Alan Pollock saw his curling 25-yarder sail inches wide of the target as the Speysiders looked to put the game to bed.

Lossie keeper Ross then flung himself to his left to brilliantly palm away a Fraser Robertson 20-yard drive.

