Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Fans right to have big expectations, believes Finn Russell

By Steve Scott
November 9, 2021, 10:00 pm
Finn Russell's penalty edged Scotland over Australia on Sunday.

Fans should believe that Scotland can add the scalp of world champions South Africa to that of Australia, says star stand-off Finn Russell.

The Scotland 10’s late cameo nearly turned the Lions Tour on its head and now he believes the group on that tour – two coaches, an analyst and the seven players – have an insight into how to beat the Springboks.

His own performance in the final Lions test – he’d been injured earlier in the tour – suggested that Russell could have opened up the smothering South African style had he been available earlier.

‘It was not just me’

“Our plan that week was to play more expansive rugby and that suited the way I like to play,” he recalled. “It was not just me, it is the whole team alongside each other.

“Not just one man that is going to beat the Springboks. It is going to be a full squad effort, that starts with the boys doing all they can from now.”

The Scots certainly have a more expansive style under Gregor Townsend than the Lions’ game plan in the summer, but it’s always a question of circumstances, added Russell.

“A couple of times (against Australia) we ran from deep when I thought we had advantage but we didn’t,” he pointed out. “My mindset is if it is on I take it. I am happy to have a go from my own 22 and have a crack at it.

“We played expansive at the weekend, and quick rugby. But we have to take into account that we have to try and win the territory. The plan may change depending on the weather and I am not sure what the forecast is.”

‘We have our own expectations of what can be achieved’

But Russell feels and understands that the supporters expectations will be high.

“I can understand why they would be thinking like that,” he said. “The Wallabies managed to beat South Africa twice in the summer and we managed to beat Australia.

“It is obviously not a real comparison. But some of our players have been up there against some of the top teams.

“As a team we have our own expectations of what we believe can be achieved and hopefully the fans are the same.”

Those Australian wins over South Africa were duly noted by both the Scots – looking at both sides – and the Springboks.

‘Try to throw them off a little bit’

“We were looking at what South Africa did to Australia. So we’ll be looking at it the other way around this week,” said Russell.

“I chatted to a few of the South African boys over in Paris at one of the Racing games. Basically they expected Australia to run everything but they actually kicked everything, which was a different approach.

“It’s just a small thing but I think they were on to something. So I might just kick a lot to try to throw them off a little bit. Or maybe halfway through the game we’ll decide to change how we’re going to play.

“That’s all the stuff we’re going to work on in the next four days leading up to the game.”