Six Nations 2022: Gregor Townsend’s main points on his Scotland team selection for Calcutta Cup

They’re not going to be boring – hard to be with that player at 10 – but Scotland’s team for the Calcutta Cup didn’t exactly get us all excited.

The anticipation is exactly the same, of course. Perhaps we should be pleased that Gregor Townsend doesn’t feel the need for some outrageous, or even mildly surprising selections.

It’s hard to say exactly what Scotland’s strongest side is at the moment. But it’s fair to say that, save for one of two ‘either-ors’ this looks pretty close to it.

Here’s Townend’s comments on his team, and a little look at England’s new star.

The second row choice

“Sam Skinner is the player who should be saying he is the most disappointed to miss out. He played in our win over Australia, he played against South Africa, he played in France. Jonny (Gray) has had to force his way back in.

“Grant Gilchrist is a key player for us and he has been outstanding for us right through the Six Nations and into November. Jonny and Grant haven’t been available together to start since the World Cup.”

Sutherland ahead of Schoeman

The Scottish Borders is where it all started for many a British & Irish Lion. For @Rorysuzz his journey began at @HawickRFC These are his Lions Origins 🦁 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) February 2, 2022

“(Rory) played very well for Worcester at the weekend. He played two or three games before November when he had that injury. He has been a key player for us over the last couple of seasons, had that (Lions) experience in the summer will have made him an even better player.

“This will be the first time we have Pierre and Rory in the same squad. Pierre has had a good season and made a big impression in the autumn and that makes that position even more competitive.”

Cam Redpath was close

Out the side door 👀@camredpath's pass is on the money and another smart @Willmuir5 finish 👏 pic.twitter.com/bxVdmNVARt — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) February 1, 2022

“A couple of weeks ago we didn’t feel he would have had the game time, but in those last two games for Bath, especially against Harlequins, he showed his quality, getting back into a rhythm.

“But it’s a big jump to go from 50 minutes-70 minutes-80 minutes to suddenly a Test match after being out for eight months. I’m sure he would have been able to do it, because he’s such a good player. But we feel that the right thing for him and the team is to get him another game.

“Sam Johnson has done really well for us. Those two key games I mentioned with Sam Skinner – France and Australia – Sam played in them too.

“(We thought) that would be fair to (Redpath) to go back to Bath rather than cover the bench when he can comes on in the first minute or the last minute. But also it’s a reflection of what Sione can bring and has brought, and also his cover at 12 and 13.”

On possibly targeting Marcus Smith

“We’ll see. Hopefully he’s got a lot of tackles to make and a lot of kicks to field and his own game is put under pressure – that’s what we do with any 10.

“There is a step up in intensity and speed and physicality at Test level. I’m sure the players in both teams will be ready for that.

“In terms of (the atmosphere at) Murrayfield, I think he’ll embrace it like he’s done on a lot of big occasions in his short professional career. But we just want to put us much pressure on him as possible.”

No big speeches

“At this stage of the week, it’s the players that are doing the leading. At our meeting today it was Chris Harris who stood up and delivered on defence. Finn Russell spoke in the huddle at training about attack – (the coaches) take a step backwards.

“I’ll chat to the group tomorrow and again on Saturday, but it’s not going to be anything around emotion because that will already be there for the players.

“It should be there anyway, but it certainly will be this week.”