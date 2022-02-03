Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds sure fans will share his excitement over signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle fans can get excited by the new signings the Championship club made during the January transfer window.

The Inverness CT head coach, who let go Michael Gardyne, Anthony McDonald, Lewis Jamieson and Manny Duku, brought the same number in the doors of the Caledonian Stadium.

Forward-minded wide players Logan Chalmers and Sam Pearson have come in on loan from Dundee United and Bristol City respectively, while striker Joe Hardy has joined on loan from Accrington Stanley.

And the last bit of business was agreeing an 18-month deal with Wolves for attacker Austin Samuels, who was on loan earlier this season at Aberdeen.

After losing 1-0 at Kilmarnock on Saturday, Dodds is confident the supporters will like what they see from the signings as they attempt to return to winning ways.

ICT supporters can play their part too

And with a full week’s training under their belts, Dodds is happy with his options ahead of their home match against second-bottom but improving Morton this Saturday.

He said: “I’m excited with the new signings and I thought the fans were great last week at Killie. We need them to be like that at the stadium on Saturday and again when we play Partick Thistle next midweek.

“We’re looking forward to the next few games. We need the fans behind us because I am really excited by the signings and what I have seen in the training ground.

“The new boys are settling in really well. We have the pace now and we saw that when Austin Samuels came on against Killie and Logan showed it at times.

“These are boys who have not been fit. Logan and Sam Pearson have got up to speed with their training and I am genuinely excited by the signings we have made.”

Caley Thistle are third in the table, three points behind leaders Arbroath and two behind Kilmarnock.

Competition for places heats up

Dodds is confident the four players arriving in the New Year will spice up the battle for starting spots.

He added: “It brings an edge and means other players are looking over their shoulders. They have also got quality and we’ve added the ingredients we’ve been looking for.

“If these boys do on the pitch what they have been producing in training then there is plenty for the Inverness supporters to be excited about.

“I think we had been lacking genuine pace in attack and we now have those threats. It’s not just pace though – it’s about directness and quality and we’ve got that now.”

Double delight for defender Nicolson

Dodds, meanwhile, praised the club’s under-18s who reached the semis of the Scottish Youth Cup last Friday.

The team, coached by Ryan Esson and assisted by Ross Tokely, got through thanks to a 1-0 home win against Auchinleck Talbot, with Harry Hennem netting the goal.

It lines up a last-four showdown away to Hearts on March 3, with a 7pm start, with Hibs and holders Rangers meeting in the other semi-final.

🏆 Scottish Youth Cup Draw The ICT Under 18s have been drawn away to Hearts U18s in the Semi Final of the Scottish Youth Cup. Semi-Final ties are scheduled to be played on Friday 4 March 2022 pic.twitter.com/3VxCRVVdNw — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 2, 2022

It was also a great weekend for ICT academy graduate, defender Lewis Nicolson, who then came off the bench to make his senior debut against Killie.

Dodds said: “Ryan Esson has put in so much work and deserves everything he gets. The boys worked hard and got through it and Lewis jumps in the car (for the game the next day).

🏆🔵🔴 Harry Hennem’s goal from the ICT U18s 1-0 win against Auchinleck Talbot U18s in the Scottish Youth Cup Quarter Final last week! pic.twitter.com/H1ayqIjU0m — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 2, 2022

“I am finding it hard to hold the big man back. He is an athlete and have high hopes for him, he has a brilliant career in front of him and has the confidence.

“He’s not got the frame of a 17-year-old, he is a joy to work with and I have been close to putting him on before. Even though he played for an hour, I might need him but I wanted Ryan to get through as well.

“He made his debut at Kilmarnock and I’m thrilled for the boy and he will feature sooner rather than later. I am delighted for the club getting through to the semi-finals.”