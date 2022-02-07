Rugby: Ellon rack up the points in Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon rack up the points in Caledonian League

By Jack Nixon
February 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Ellon were resounding winners at the weekend

Ellon surged into third place in Caley Division 1 after thrashing a weakened Aberdeen Wanderers 94-0 at Groats Road.

It was a day when fixtures in the Caledonian leagues were decimated by a range of issues including Covid and the non-availability of players.

The Meadows team trail leaders Dunfermline by 19 points, and second placed Orkney by 10, and while they are unlikely to overhaul either, they set out their stall with their young side for a tilt at promotion next season after a powerful performance.

In the only either game played in the division Hillfoots beat Blairgowrie 23-3.

In Caley 2 North 2nd Highland gave their Aberdeen Grammar counterparts a lesson in running rugby, cruising to a 74-5 win at Canal Park to move to within touching distance of winning the league.

However, under championship rules Highland are not eligible for promotion as they have a side in a higher division.

Elsewhere, 2nd Gordonians took their unbeaten run to games in Lewis where they were 46-5 winners against Stornoway.

Shetland eased to a 26-7 win in Lerwick at home to Kinloss Eagles.

Away from the leagues, supporters of the game who went to Woodside on Saturday were given a glimpse into the future when an Aberdeenshire Select played host to newly formed Grampian Barbarians.

Charlie Catto, the Shire head coach and organiser of the fixture was delighted with the response from north-east clubs, including Fraserburgh, Garioch and Turriff.

Catto said: “I hope the Barbarians will now go from strength to strength and become part of the local rugby scene.

“All we are trying to do is give youngsters some game time, while promoting the game. It was a great aperitif before the Calcutta Cup later in the afternoon. All in all it was a wonderful day.”

