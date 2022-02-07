Rugby: Ellon rack up the points in Caledonian League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon surged into third place in Caley Division 1 after thrashing a weakened Aberdeen Wanderers 94-0 at Groats Road.

It was a day when fixtures in the Caledonian leagues were decimated by a range of issues including Covid and the non-availability of players.

The Meadows team trail leaders Dunfermline by 19 points, and second placed Orkney by 10, and while they are unlikely to overhaul either, they set out their stall with their young side for a tilt at promotion next season after a powerful performance.

In the only either game played in the division Hillfoots beat Blairgowrie 23-3.

In Caley 2 North 2nd Highland gave their Aberdeen Grammar counterparts a lesson in running rugby, cruising to a 74-5 win at Canal Park to move to within touching distance of winning the league.

However, under championship rules Highland are not eligible for promotion as they have a side in a higher division.

Elsewhere, 2nd Gordonians took their unbeaten run to games in Lewis where they were 46-5 winners against Stornoway.

Shetland eased to a 26-7 win in Lerwick at home to Kinloss Eagles.

Away from the leagues, supporters of the game who went to Woodside on Saturday were given a glimpse into the future when an Aberdeenshire Select played host to newly formed Grampian Barbarians.

Charlie Catto, the Shire head coach and organiser of the fixture was delighted with the response from north-east clubs, including Fraserburgh, Garioch and Turriff.

Catto said: “I hope the Barbarians will now go from strength to strength and become part of the local rugby scene.

“All we are trying to do is give youngsters some game time, while promoting the game. It was a great aperitif before the Calcutta Cup later in the afternoon. All in all it was a wonderful day.”