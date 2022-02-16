THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Some quick fixes to cure Scotland’s chronic Six Nations inconsistency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Some quick fixes to cure Scotland’s chronic Six Nations inconsistency

By Steve Scott
February 16, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 7:17 pm
Gregor Townsend has some thinking to do after the Cardiff debacle.
Gregor Townsend has some thinking to do after the Cardiff debacle.

So, as the great Bobby Womack once asked, where do we go from here?

Saturday’s crushing let-down in Cardiff opened a huge hole in Scotland’s claim of stately progress up the ladder of world rankings and renown.

Instead it fulfilled the template of the Gregor Townsend years – some fair-to-substantial gains, but peppered by results and performances so poor that they almost entirely undo the good stuff.

Scotland “haven’t become a bad team overnight” we’ve heard, in the standard cliche. But before Saturday they weren’t an especially good team to start with, and the fall was a good deal shorter than some suggest.

As I mentioned at the weekend, I don’t think Scotland have been playing very well this season. They were somewhat fortunate to beat Australia and England and barely held off Japan.

The newly-developed defence and resilience are great. But you definitely got the impression in the autumn that other competing nations had advanced creatively more than the Scots.

One team that hadn’t, I thought, were Wales. I still don’t think they have, and expect England to do to them next week roughly what Ireland did a fortnight ago. The fact that Scotland couldn’t beat them – and were somewhat fortunate to keep it to three points – is a massive indictment.

It would be entirely, almost ludicrously Scottish for the Scots to beat France next week. These brainfart performances often produce a reaction in the next game, and everyone forgives them again.

But having spent three weeks of build up to the first block of two Six Nations games focusing on “backing up results” and then manifestly failing to do it, this can’t be brushed off as a mere blip. There’s a pattern that keeps repeating here, and it’s time to address it.

Here’s a few ideas…

Discipline!

Asked about this on Friday, Stuart Hogg wondered aloud what the word actually meant and said “Trust is more important”. Well, Saturday showed trust only goes so far.

Scotland have conceded 13 penalties in both their first two matches. Not heinous, but not great either, and the context of the offences – so many silly ones at breakdown in midfield basically offering the opposition a free lineout throw in our 22 – matters.

Ireland did not concede a single penalty in the first half against Wales in week one, and as a result Wales had no platform at all into the game.

Townsend teams have always been heavily penalised, to the extent you believe he thinks it’s a fair trade-off for gains elsewhere. It’s really not.

Bring in Cam Redpath

Sione Tuipulotu was one of the few players who did himself justice in Cardiff, but I’m not even convinced 12 is his best role for Glasgow, let alone Scotland.

In any case I don’t think he’s the best foil they have for Finn Russell, and despite the lightning speed of revisionism for some on the stand-off, no-one is replacing him.

Sam Johnson suits Finn’s style better but I wouldn’t recall him, I’d bring back Cam Redpath. He’d be a better creative option, in terms of distribution and tactics, to take some of the heat off Finn.

He’s a good defender and can even jackal. And he’s going to be there for 10 years or more if he can stay fit. Now that Redpath’s had five full-fat games back from his long ACL recovery, he’s match-ready again.

Restore Scott Cummings

A London-based colleague asked me after the England game if Cummings was injured again. No, he was just dropped, I related, to a look of disbelief.

Jonny Gray is Mr Dependable, good for all those tackles and carries and work rate, but the second row right now needs more dynamism than dependability.

That should be Cummings, if Grant Gilchrist can’t be shifted as the lineout organiser.

Get another breakdown enforcer

Scotland badly missed Jamie Ritchie, but his absence should not have been as crucial as it was. I think everyone watching was mystified why they picked Sam Skinner at 6 yet didn’t use him as a lineout option.

If Matt Fagerson is fit, I’d like to see him go to 6 and Magnus Bradbury at 8 for a better balance.

If Fagerson’s not available, Townsend could even be adventurous and go for the two 7s option, with Rory Darge getting the start. They’re going to have to threaten French ball on the deck to keep them at bay.

Blow-up the bam squad

It was a fine idea. But even South Africa’s original bomb squad doesn’t work if the replacement front row doesn’t have the necessary impact. Remember the first Lions test last summer, for example.

Pierre Schoeman was maybe the most lively player afield in the final few minutes. He will start again as Rory Sutherland is out of the championship.

Zander first at tight-head followed by WP for the final quarter. Stuart McInally starts at hooker. Oli Kebble on the bench. No replacements until the hour mark.

Some questions about the Six Nations I can’t answer…

If Brian Moore is now considered too old to be an in-match analyst, why is Jonathan Davies still at it?

When did the WRU start using tapes on the PA to prompt the singing of songs at the Principality? The crowd used to do it themselves. Now they seem to be much more concerned with getting the pints in.

Where exactly is this Italian revival I read so much about?

When was the last time Eddie Jones’ pre-match banter actually worked exactly like he said?

Why are the Irish media and pundits so obsessed with Scotland supposedly “talking themselves up”? I haven’t heard a single Scottish player, coach or pundit ever talk themselves up. Why would we? We’ve actually lived this nonsense for 30 years.

