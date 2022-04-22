Highland target fifth place by ending National 1 season in style at Biggar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland will secure fifth place if they record a losing bonus point against Biggar on Saturday however Davie Carson is determined to round off the National 1 season in winning style.

The Inverness outfit are currently sixth, although they only trail Ayr on points difference.

They face a tough challenge away to a Biggar side in third-place, and only four points adrift of the summit.

Highland go into the match on fine form, having recorded three straight home victories against Stirling Wolves, Cartha Queen’s Park and Boroughmuir.

Head coach Carson is determined for Highland to end their season on a high against a side who defeated them 17-0 in March.

He said: “We had a good three weeks at home, with really good crowds which the boys really enjoyed.

“We got 15 points which is just what we asked for. We will keep pushing on, and we won’t be going down there looking for a point or a draw.

Muir touching down and converting for the last act of the game.

“We will be going there for a win, and Biggar will probably be the same as they are probably out of the championship race as well.

“It’s just a bit of pride at stake so we will see what comes of that.”

Carson says Biggar will provide a formidable test for his players when they make the trip to South Lanarkshire.

He added: “Biggar beat us up here, and we have beaten them a couple of times. The boys want to go down and put on a performance down there.

“They are a good side, with good players throughout from front to back. We will have to put on a good show to get a result out of it.

“The boys will have to step up for one last big effort this year, pushing to get a four-point result.”

Carson keen to introduce fresh young talent

Highland will welcome back Rory Mighton and Grant Jamieson to their squad, while youngsters Alex MacDonald and Gavin Campbell, who were part of the Caledonia 2 North title-winning raptors side, could also feature.

Carson says the club will reap the long-term benefits of blooding youth in the final stages of the campaign.

He added: “It has been good to take some younger boys in to give them a taste of it, which shows them what they have to do over the core season and in pre-season.

“They have to be bigger, faster and stronger, but they will learn a bit more about how the game is played in National 1. They will be fine for us.”