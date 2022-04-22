Highland target fifth place by ending National 1 season in style at Biggar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Rugby

Highland target fifth place by ending National 1 season in style at Biggar

By Andy Skinner
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland will secure fifth place if they record a losing bonus point against Biggar on Saturday however Davie Carson is determined to round off the National 1 season in winning style.

The Inverness outfit are currently sixth, although they only trail Ayr on points difference.

They face a tough challenge away to a Biggar side in third-place, and only four points adrift of the summit.

Highland go into the match on fine form, having recorded three straight home victories against Stirling Wolves, Cartha Queen’s Park and Boroughmuir.

Head coach Carson is determined for Highland to end their season on a high against a side who defeated them 17-0 in March.

He said: “We had a good three weeks at home, with really good crowds which the boys really enjoyed.

“We got 15 points which is just what we asked for. We will keep pushing on, and we won’t be going down there looking for a point or a draw.

“We will be going there for a win, and Biggar will probably be the same as they are probably out of the championship race as well.

“It’s just a bit of pride at stake so we will see what comes of that.”

Carson says Biggar will provide a formidable test for his players when they make the trip to South Lanarkshire.

He added: “Biggar beat us up here, and we have beaten them a couple of times. The boys want to go down and put on a performance down there.

“They are a good side, with good players throughout from front to back. We will have to put on a good show to get a result out of it.

“The boys will have to step up for one last big effort this year, pushing to get a four-point result.”

Carson keen to introduce fresh young talent

Highland will welcome back Rory Mighton and Grant Jamieson to their squad, while youngsters Alex MacDonald and Gavin Campbell, who were part of the Caledonia 2 North title-winning raptors side, could also feature.

Carson says the club will reap the long-term benefits of blooding youth in the final stages of the campaign.

He added: “It has been good to take some younger boys in to give them a taste of it, which shows them what they have to do over the core season and in pre-season.

“They have to be bigger, faster and stronger, but they will learn a bit more about how the game is played in National 1. They will be fine for us.”

