First All Blacks test in five years is the highlight of Scotland’s 2023 Autumn Series schedule

Scotland will play New Zealand for the first time in five years as the headliner in a four-match Autumn Test Series at Murrayfield in November.

The Scots will face the All Blacks on Sunday, November 13 as the third of the four fixtures. Their first against Australia on October 29 is outside of the international release window. Selection is likely to be restricted to home-based players.

A meeting with Fiji – the first since 2018 – will follow on November 5. The Autumn Series for 2022 is completed with the November 19 date against Argentina, whom Scotland will play in three tests this summer.

Two Covid cancellations

Scotland were due to play New Zealand away for the first time in 20 years in 2020 but that game was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A Murrayfield date with the All Blacks that November was also cancelled because of Covid travel restrictions.

Their last meeting was a dramatic game at Murrayfield in 2017, edged 22-17 by New Zealand. Stuart Hogg’s potentially game-winning late break was foiled by a brilliant tackle from Beauden Barrett as time expired.

The Scots have never beaten New Zealand in 31 meetings over 117 years. They have two draws, in 1964 and 1983, both at Murrayfield, and 29 defeats, including the last 19 in a row.

Scotland have beaten Australia, now led by former Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie, four times in succession. The last was just last November at Murrayfield when the Scots edged the Wallabies 15-13.

Scotland were due to play Fiji during the post-lockdown Autumn Nations Cup of 2020, but the game was cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the Fijian camp. Their last meeting was Scotland’s 54-17 victory at Murrayfield in 2018.

Scotland play the Pumas four times in 2022

Scotland are playing three tests against the Pumas this summer as well as the test now scheduled for November. The Scots have won the last five meetings of the teams dating back to 2011.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said the series was a great opportunity to take on leading teams in the build-up to the 2023 Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup.

“We know Australia well having played them a number of times over recent years,” he said. “It’s always a special occasion when they come to BT Murrayfield.

“Fiji are an exciting team to watch with their free flowing and powerful brand of rugby. They can be one of the best teams in the world when they get their game right.

“Our contest against New Zealand will be eagerly anticipated by our supporters and players alike.

“We’re really looking forward to playing them after missing out on two occasions due to Covid.

“Our fixture against Argentina will be another familiar challenge on the back of this summer’s tour.

“This final fixture means we will have played three out of the four Rugby Championship sides in a month. This will be a great experience for our players.”