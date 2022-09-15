Lochboisdale ferry traffic to be rerouted via Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy during emergency repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lochboisdale ferry traffic to be rerouted via Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy during emergency repairs

By Louise Glen
September 15, 2022, 3:46 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 4:02 pm
Lochboisdale. Photo: Sandy McCook.
Lochboisdale. Photo: Sandy McCook.

Ferry traffic due to travel from South Uist will now travel between Uig and Lochmaddy and Uig and Tarbert during an emergency repair to a pier.

Due to a “critical safety concern” regarding the linkspan at Lochboisdale, port owner CMal has informed CalMac that they must carry out essential repairs.

The repairs are due to take place from September 24 to October 8.

As a result, no sailings can operate to and from Lochboisdale in South Uist whilst the work is ongoing.

Alternative sailings

As an alternative during this period, CalMac has arranged for two daily return sailings between Uig and Tarbert, and three daily return sailings between Uig and Lochmaddy.

The temporary timetables have now been published on the CalMac website.

Uig. Picture Sandy McCook

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We have considered putting in place additional sailings on Sound of Barra and Harris. However, this is not possible due to crew availability, tidal restrictions, and daylight operating hours.

“Unfortunately, we are also unable to use the vessel’s side-hoist system to maintain a vehicle service to Lochboisdale due to the associated safety implications.”

The Scottish Government recently stepped in, after the initial proposals to close the Uig pier for almost six months raised serious concerns among islanders.

‘We can not operate sailings’

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “CMal has informed us that they must carry out essential repairs to the linkspan at Lochboisdale.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to operate sailings to and from this port while the work is ongoing.

“These alternative timetables should help customers to complete their planned journeys and we will be contacting booked passengers who will be affected by this period of disruption.

“We would also like to reassure customers that there are no concerns over capacity or short shipping, and that we will be able to accommodate all displaced traffic.”

