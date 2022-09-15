Lochboisdale ferry traffic to be rerouted via Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy during emergency repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry traffic due to travel from South Uist will now travel between Uig and Lochmaddy and Uig and Tarbert during an emergency repair to a pier.

Due to a “critical safety concern” regarding the linkspan at Lochboisdale, port owner CMal has informed CalMac that they must carry out essential repairs.

The repairs are due to take place from September 24 to October 8.

As a result, no sailings can operate to and from Lochboisdale in South Uist whilst the work is ongoing.

Alternative sailings

As an alternative during this period, CalMac has arranged for two daily return sailings between Uig and Tarbert, and three daily return sailings between Uig and Lochmaddy.

The temporary timetables have now been published on the CalMac website.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We have considered putting in place additional sailings on Sound of Barra and Harris. However, this is not possible due to crew availability, tidal restrictions, and daylight operating hours.

“Unfortunately, we are also unable to use the vessel’s side-hoist system to maintain a vehicle service to Lochboisdale due to the associated safety implications.”

The Scottish Government recently stepped in, after the initial proposals to close the Uig pier for almost six months raised serious concerns among islanders.

‘We can not operate sailings’

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “CMal has informed us that they must carry out essential repairs to the linkspan at Lochboisdale.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to operate sailings to and from this port while the work is ongoing.

“These alternative timetables should help customers to complete their planned journeys and we will be contacting booked passengers who will be affected by this period of disruption.

“We would also like to reassure customers that there are no concerns over capacity or short shipping, and that we will be able to accommodate all displaced traffic.”