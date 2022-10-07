Davie Carson aiming for redemption when Highland make trip to Kelso

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland head coach Davie Carson is out to exorcise the demons of last season when his side makes the trip to Kelso in National 1.

The Inverness outfit suffered a bruising 43-3 defeat when they travelled to Poynder Park last September, in only the second game of the season.

It was a defeat which prompted stinging criticism from Carson of his team’s performance on the day.

Kelso have started the season in fine form and sit second in the table, having taken all but one of the points available to them from their opening four games.

Carson is eager to rise to the challenge against their Borders opponents.

He said: “It couldn’t get much tougher. It’s the longest journey of the season for us.

“We are going to have to put on the same performance, probably even a bit higher than the Biggar game last week.

“We don’t have the home support cheering us on so it’s up to us coaches to get the guys going, but they’ve got to get themselves going as individuals as well.

“It’s a big challenge, as every game in this league is now.

“We have won there before a couple of years ago, although we got a real thrashing last season.

“It will certainly be in the forefront of some guys’ minds that they will not turn in a performance like that again.

“We put that one to bed and push on to prepare for this game.”

Henry at forefront of Highland’s play

Highland go into the game with confidence, following a blistering 36-16 triumph over Biggar at Canal Park last week.

It was the perfect response, following their defeat to GHK the previous weekend.

Carson is thrilled with his attacking play, picking out the display of Magnus Henry who he hopes can be a similarly influential figure against Kelso.

Carson, who is without Stevie Murray, Grant Jamieson and Sean Blair, added: “I’m absolutely delighted with the way they turned it around from the week before.

“Biggar are always a tough side. We have played them that many times before, and especially at home it has always been very close, with only a score in it.

“To get 36 points in the end was pretty special.

“Once again when we play Kelso, we need to win our own scrum ball, have a good lineout ball, and we need to retain the ball for phase after phase.

“We scored five tries, which all came off the back of keeping the ball and not making any rash passes or silly offloads.

“When the space opened up, we scored the tries we deserved. We just need to be patient.

“The backs are really attacking wide, and they are pretty accurate.

“We have Magnus Henry on the wing who is playing the games of his life at the moment. He is full of confidence.

“He’s really fast, powerful and full of belief. He’s been fantastic in this last couple of weeks.

“He scored two tries last week and made two, so hopefully we can keep getting the ball to him.”

Orkney aiming to bounce back

In National 3, Orkney are aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to Howe of Fife.

The newly-promoted islanders had their 100% start to the campaign ended when they went down 38-28 against West of Scotland.

Derek Robb’s side are fourth in the table, four points adrift of leaders Gordonians.