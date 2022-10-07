Peterhead: Ryan Strachan predicts upturn despite low confidence in Blue Toon camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Ryan Strachan predicts upturn despite low confidence in Blue Toon camp

By Jamie Durent
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:01 pm
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan. Image: Duncan Brown

Ryan Strachan admits confidence in the Peterhead camp is low – but there are signs of progress in their performances.

Peterhead were beaten 2-0 on Wednesday night by FC Edinburgh, on the back of two positive league results against Kelty Hearts and Dunfermline.

They find themselves at the bottom of League One and have struggled with player availability all season, despite signing 20 players.

The Blue Toon were only able to name four substitutes in the capital, with 10 players out through injury and two, Loran Venrooy and Enock Walusimbi, still awaiting work permits.

“It’s a remarkable situation we find ourselves in,” said Strachan. “We’ve got 28, 29 bodies and the whole season we’ve been chasing our tail with players and experience.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky with the Hamish (Ritchie) situation and key players like Andy McCarthy and Russell (McLean). There’ll be a time they’ll come back and we’ll get stronger. Week on week we’re getting better.

Ryan Strachan in action against Kane Hester of Elgin. Image: Duncan Brown

“The confidence in the camp is quite low. But the performances are coming. We ground out a good result against Kelty and thought we might build some momentum against Elgin. We didn’t do that so went back to square one.

“We then dig a great result out against Dunfermline and albeit we didn’t get the result against Edinburgh, we can take lot of positives from it.

“A win is coming soon. Confidence is low but it’s getting better.”

Strachan was one of those summer arrivals, returning to Balmoor after five years at Cove Rangers.

Latterly at Cove he had been bothered by a long-standing Achilles issue, which was finally addressed with an operation in pre-season.

He has started the last eight games and feels like he is getting back  where he wants to be.

“I haven’t had a pre-season and I’ve had an operation,” said Strachan. “I hadn’t played since February and I’m one of the guys that’s been chasing fitness.

“I’ve been quite fortunate with the training programme and playing a lot of minutes. The fitness coach gave me six games and I’m a wee bit more than that now. I’m just about getting up to speed.

“I was fortunate enough for five years at Cove that when I was fit enough to put a shirt on, I played. I was grateful for that.

“The time came that I had to move on and I’m now at a club I’ve been at and know really well. I’m grateful for the opportunity and hopefully I can reward them with getting fit and putting some good performances in on the pitch.”

