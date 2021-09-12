Rugby: Highland suffer heavy defeat at Kelso in National League 1

Highland suffered a day to forget as they conceded six tries in a 43-3 defeat against Kelso at Poynder park.

Head coach Dave Carson was hugely disappointed by his side’s failure to compete.

He said: “In all the years I have been associated with the club I have never seen such capitulation.

“When I have asked them in the past to stand up and be brave, they have always responded; today there was nothing.

“I am bitterly disappointed at their attitude.

“They were barely recognisable as the team I have coached through numerous promotions, always aiming for the top.

“Kelso were good but certainly didn’t have to be at their best. I now challenge them to prove me wrong when they play Heriots Blues at Canal Park next Saturday.

“They are a top side but we need to believe in ourselves. Too many players hid today. It’s not the Highland way.”

Carson exempted one player from his scathing comments, praising loosehead prop Johnny Milton who was returning from injury and put in a huge shift for the Inverness side, tackling and creating in equal measure.

Carson said: “Johnny has been with me right from my time in charge in 2012 and embodied the old approach of the team. He was just awesome today.”

Playing up the hill at the Border ground in the first half Highland looked to have survived the half, conceding one converted try with nearly 30 minutes played, only to fall off the pace, leading to two soft tries before the break, both converted. In reply stand off Scott Fraser kicked a lone penalty to trail 21-3.

The second half was no better for Highland as they conceded three more tries, two of which were converted and a penalty, making for a thoroughly miserable trip but setting up a hard week in training in the week ahead before the visit of Heriots.

Wanderers make promising start

In Caley Division I, Aberdeen Wanderers launched their season with a flourish, seeing off the challenge of Blairgowrie at Groats Road with a 34-26 win, including a try bonus win for their four tries, attributed to Fraser Christie, Nathan Alexander, Craig Strachan and former captain Steve Watt back for a one-off game.

Ellon were involved in a 32-32 draw at the Meadows where Grangemouth Stags were the visitors.

Both teams looked the part, and could well feature in the final shake-up were their respective defensive systems to function better.

In Caley 2 North, Moray recorded their second consecutive win at home to Banff, enabling them to sit comfortably at the head of affairs in a very competitive league.

Head coach Cameron Hughes was reasonably happy with the 22-22 victory but said: “It was a scrappy game, but we showed a lot of character to finish well.

“Winger Stewart Bright was a stand out with two tries. Prop Lewis Young also got his reward for a fine try, scoring our third try.”

In the same division Mackie FP’s were beaten 39-19 at home by 2nd Aberdeen Grammar. Aberdeenshire’s game at Woodside was called off due to a Covid issue in the Ross Sutherland team.

In Caley 3 North, 2nd Gordonians had a solid 31-0 win at home to Kinloss Eagles.

In the meantime in Caley 4 North, Deeside Rugby turned in a 59-16 win at home to Dyce.

Taexali had their first ever league game but got no reward for their long trip from Aberdeen to Caithness where they lost 73-0. Turriff, the other league debutants, had a 46-10 win at the Meadows where they met newly formed 2nd Ellon.