Blair Kinghorn remains in ‘the driving seat’ for key stand-off role, says Gregor Townsend

Blair Kinghorn will start his fifth game in a row for Scotland at 10, but it is a real competition next week with Adam Hastings and there’s still other options, stressed Gregor Townsend.

“The door is not closed on any player,” said Townsend, although (again) he didn’t mention Finn Russell’s name when asked a direct question about him.

But Townsend now seems entirely invested in the development of Kinghorn. As well as this Saturday’s test against Australia it seems likely he’ll get Fiji the following week as well. And if that all works out, you feel he’ll be there for the duration.

‘Blair can put down a good marker’

It is a competition (next week),” said Townsend. “But Blair can put down a good marker and make it hard for Adam to start next week by the way he plays.

“I would imagine there will be changes to our team next week. We have a number of players who have been starters for us before who play in England that would be available.

“But this team does have a huge opportunity to play well and make that selection even tougher. Or we (may) go with more continuity next week.

“If this team were to go out and play well against Australia then we would want them to get more game-time throughout this series.

“Blair was a starter in the summer, he was the starter against Ireland, so he’s started the last four games. The way he’s playing he’s, using the cliche, in the driving seat.”

If it all works out. Kinghorn certainly had his struggles against Argentina in three tests in the summer. But it seems Townsend is prepared to give him a long leash.

“When you’re playing the role of stand-off you’re going to make more mistakes than other players,” continued the head coach.

“You have more touches and more decisions to make. You’re not always going to get them right at test level because defences will be stronger.

“The important thing is how you learn from that, and how you move to the next action and remain positive.”

‘Adam’s form has been very good’

EXTRAORDINARY! 🤯 Adam Hastings with the drop goal! What a kick 👏#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/lFHIb9inDv — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 21, 2022

Hastings is playing well enough to step in, he added.

“Adam’s form has been very good so that’s a real positive. He’s got another big game on Friday night against Exeter.

“I think his game management, his physical attributes and his confidence – which is important – are real positive signs.”

As for Russell, Townsend flat-batted another question about Racing 92 coaches expressing disbelief that he hadn’t been picked.

“He is obviously their player,” he said. “I would imagine Gloucester would have been stunned if Adam Hastings hadn’t been in the squad, and the Edinburgh coach would have been stunned if Blair Kinghorn hadn’t been in the squad given their form this season.”