Scott Cummings out for the autumn while former Wallaby Jack Dempsey set for first Scotland cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Scott Cummings out for the autumn while former Wallaby Jack Dempsey set for first Scotland cap

By Steve Scott
October 27, 2022, 10:00 pm
Jack Dempsey is on the bench for Scotland against his native Australia.
Jack Dempsey is on the bench for Scotland against his native Australia.

Scotland’s depth in the second row will be tested and former Wallaby Jack Dempsey will likely make his debut against Australia in the Autumn Series opener on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was apparently told by Australia he wasn’t physical enough when Dave Rennie took over two years ago – exactly the attribute that he’s brought to Glasgow since he came there.

Cummings, Gray out injured so call for Young

A broken toe for the unlucky Scott Cummings and head injury protocols for Richie Gray meant an eleventh hour call for Edinburgh’s Glen Young, who goes straight on the bench along Dempsey.

Maybe “Rens” was just having a little fun when asked about Dempsey as he named the Australian team – with Michael Hooper back – for the game at BT Murrayfield.

“I was only there a matter of months before he headed away,” said the former Glasgow coach. “He’s certainly always been a really good athlete, really good with ball in hand.

“You know, we always felt he lacked a little bit of physicality. We gave him our feedback and I know he’s worked hard on that.

“We have seen him prosper and blossom at Glasgow. He is a really good player and will be keen to get amongst our boys. He knows a lot of them really well.”

Gregor Townsend sees a “great defender who plays with real aggression”.

“Everything is done at pace, whether it’s running hard on to ball or hitting people hard,” he said. “And he knows Test rugby too and the physical step-up from playing for Glasgow. We’re delighted with what he can bring on both sides of the ball.”

‘That back row has played a number of games’

Dempsey qualifies by virtue of a Scots grandfather and World Rugby’s new eligibility rule which allows players to switch nations after a three-year “cooling down” period. The last of Dempsey’s 14 caps for Australia was at the 2019 World Cup.

But he was not really considered as a starter for this game, Townsend added.

“His form this season and last season has shown he can be in our 23,” continued Townsend. “But that back row (Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson) has played a number of games for us.

“Matt has been outstanding for the last 24 months. Hamish and Jamie have been leading players for us too.”

Cummings would probably have started this game, said Townsend.

“I think with the way Scott was playing and what he did on tour, he was not just back to his best but playing even better rugby,” he said. “Defensively, he’s made some huge improvements in what he does physically, how he gets the ball back.

“He’s a very dynamic second row. It’s a huge blow for Scotland a huge blow for us but we do have a lot of competition in that position.”

Gray would also have come in contention but has been undergoing a graduated return to action and will start training against next week.

Hogg returns to the ranks

Stuart Hogg will return next week.

Stuart Hogg was only with the squad for two days, but the transfer of the captaincy role to Jamie Ritchie has been a longer process, added the coach.

“He trained really well on Tuesday and was very sharp,” he said. “We had an agreement with any team playing on Friday night that the guys would go back on the Tuesday (Gloucester and Exeter play each on Friday).

“I know he has spoken to Jamie. He was the first person to speak to him when (Jamie) was told would be captain.

“I let Hoggy know when I would do that. He still leads by his actions. He brings energy, he trains so well.

“Having everybody back is great and what we live for as a coaching group. It has been really positive.”

Scotland team

Ollie Smith (Glasgow); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow); Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: George Turner (Glasgow), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), George Horne (Glasgow), Ross Thompson (Glasgow), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh).   

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented