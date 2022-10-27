Scott Cummings out for the autumn while former Wallaby Jack Dempsey set for first Scotland cap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s depth in the second row will be tested and former Wallaby Jack Dempsey will likely make his debut against Australia in the Autumn Series opener on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was apparently told by Australia he wasn’t physical enough when Dave Rennie took over two years ago – exactly the attribute that he’s brought to Glasgow since he came there.

Cummings, Gray out injured so call for Young

A broken toe for the unlucky Scott Cummings and head injury protocols for Richie Gray meant an eleventh hour call for Edinburgh’s Glen Young, who goes straight on the bench along Dempsey.

Maybe “Rens” was just having a little fun when asked about Dempsey as he named the Australian team – with Michael Hooper back – for the game at BT Murrayfield.

“I was only there a matter of months before he headed away,” said the former Glasgow coach. “He’s certainly always been a really good athlete, really good with ball in hand.

“You know, we always felt he lacked a little bit of physicality. We gave him our feedback and I know he’s worked hard on that.

“We have seen him prosper and blossom at Glasgow. He is a really good player and will be keen to get amongst our boys. He knows a lot of them really well.”

Gregor Townsend sees a “great defender who plays with real aggression”.

“Everything is done at pace, whether it’s running hard on to ball or hitting people hard,” he said. “And he knows Test rugby too and the physical step-up from playing for Glasgow. We’re delighted with what he can bring on both sides of the ball.”

‘That back row has played a number of games’

Dempsey qualifies by virtue of a Scots grandfather and World Rugby’s new eligibility rule which allows players to switch nations after a three-year “cooling down” period. The last of Dempsey’s 14 caps for Australia was at the 2019 World Cup.

But he was not really considered as a starter for this game, Townsend added.

“His form this season and last season has shown he can be in our 23,” continued Townsend. “But that back row (Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson) has played a number of games for us.

“Matt has been outstanding for the last 24 months. Hamish and Jamie have been leading players for us too.”

Cummings would probably have started this game, said Townsend.

“I think with the way Scott was playing and what he did on tour, he was not just back to his best but playing even better rugby,” he said. “Defensively, he’s made some huge improvements in what he does physically, how he gets the ball back.

“He’s a very dynamic second row. It’s a huge blow for Scotland a huge blow for us but we do have a lot of competition in that position.”

Gray would also have come in contention but has been undergoing a graduated return to action and will start training against next week.

Hogg returns to the ranks

Stuart Hogg was only with the squad for two days, but the transfer of the captaincy role to Jamie Ritchie has been a longer process, added the coach.

“He trained really well on Tuesday and was very sharp,” he said. “We had an agreement with any team playing on Friday night that the guys would go back on the Tuesday (Gloucester and Exeter play each on Friday).

“I know he has spoken to Jamie. He was the first person to speak to him when (Jamie) was told would be captain.

“I let Hoggy know when I would do that. He still leads by his actions. He brings energy, he trains so well.

“Having everybody back is great and what we live for as a coaching group. It has been really positive.”

Scotland team

Ollie Smith (Glasgow); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow); Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: George Turner (Glasgow), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), George Horne (Glasgow), Ross Thompson (Glasgow), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh).