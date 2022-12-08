Rugby: Ellon RFC under-16s looking forward to playing at Murrayfield in cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Ellon RFC under-16s looking forward to playing at Murrayfield in cup final

By Sophie Goodwin
December 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Ellon RFC under-16s. Image: Ellon RFC.
Ellon RFC under-16s. Image: Ellon RFC.

Ellon RFC under-16s are raring to play on Scottish rugby’s biggest stage after reaching the National Youth Cup final.

The cup final will be played at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, where Ellon will come up against Glasgow Hutchesons Aloysians (GHA) RFC.

On Ellon’s route to the final, they defeated Stonehaven club Mackie RFC 29-12 in the quarter-finals, before beating Hawick Youth 19-8 in the semi-finals.

Ellon RFC club chair Julie Coutts has encouraged the U16 squad to embrace the experience of playing their final at Scotland’s largest stadium.

What a result for our Under 16's today as they defeated Hawick Youth 19-8. They now head to Murrayfield for the…

Posted by Ellon Rugby SCIO on Sunday, 27 November 2022

She said: “Reaching the final is a huge achievement, and it’s really exciting that the clubs have been invited to play the finals at Murrayfield.

“For our under-16s squad, it’s a culmination of years of hard work so they’re very excited to just go down there and play now.

“They’ve had a couple of tough games to get to the final so the belief is there. The boys and their coaches have work really hard over the last few years.

Ellon U16s are ‘excited more than anything else’

“A lot of these boys have played from Minis and Maxis, when they were five years old, and worked their way up the age groups.

“So, for them to now have the chance to play on a big stage like Murrayfield, they’re excited more than anything else.

“The most important thing for them is to go there and enjoy the experience – soak it all in and enjoy ever single minute of playing in a final at Murrayfield.”

BT Murrayfield. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

Ellon’s U16 squad will be well supported at Murrayfield, as the club have organised a bus to take fans down to the cup final.

Coutts believes that a strong backing, which the team received in their previous games, will help give the players a boost on the pitch.

She said: “The support is going to be huge. I think the support we had at the semi-final was the biggest crowd we’ve had down at a game in recent years.

“We had a couple hundred people watching the game and it really does give the boys a huge boost, so we’re hoping for the same for the final.

“Seats on the bus have been selling fast and we’ve sold out of Ellon bobble hats – everybody has been getting their last minute merch.”

