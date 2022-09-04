Scotland’s head rugby coach visits Ellon RFC in recognition of raising funds for Doddie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon RFC’s young rugby players were treated to a training session from Scotland men’s rugby’s head coach – Gregor Townsend.

The head coach put the players through their paces at the training session this weekend at The Meadows.

Gregor Townsend carried out the sessions in recognition of the Aberdeenshire rugby club’s fundraising efforts for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Mr Townsend’s former teammate, Doddie Weir, who won 61 caps for Scotland, set up the foundation after he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) in 2017.

The My Name’s Doddie Foundation helps to raise money for research into the causes of the disease and also helps individuals suffering from it to enable them to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

‘Incredibly grateful to everyone at the club’

Former Scotland international Mr Townsend, who toured alongside Doddie Weir for the British and Irish Lions in 1997, praised Ellon FRC.

He said: “My Name’5 Doddie Foundation is a charity very close to my heart.

“Since his diagnosis Doddie’s work to find a cure for motor neuron disease has been inspirational.

“The players at Ellon Rugby Club put in an incredible shift to raise vital funds for the Foundation, helping to fund research which will take us a step closer to a world free from MND.

“Amateur players are a driving force behind the game and whenever I have the pleasure to experience the passion, talent, and camaraderie at clubs like Ellon, it’s always enjoyable.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone at the club for taking part yesterday, and for their phenomenal efforts during Doddie Aid.”

Keen to support ‘worthy cause’

In January and February this year, the Ellon rugby club signed up more than 80 people for a five-week challenge. This was more than any of the other five competing districts taking part.

Named Doddie Aid, the challenge requires participants to clock up as many miles as possible within the five weeks and was actually created by another of Mr Weir’s former teammates, Rob Wainwright.

Ellon RFC’s chairman, Andy Gordon, said the challenge was a “fantastic” way of bringing communities together and raising funds and awareness for a “worthy cause”.

He said: “Doddie is such an inspirational character and so we were keen to get out walking, cycling and running in support of his Foundation.

“To have Gregor come up to Ellon and pass on some of his coaching knowledge was such a brilliant experience, something that we were delighted to have benefited from.”