Rugby mid-term report: Gordonians exactly where they expected to be in National 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby mid-term report: Gordonians exactly where they expected to be in National 3

By Paul Third
December 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson

Gordonians are sitting pretty at the top of National 3 at the halfway point of their season but captain Chris McIlroy insists his club is exactly where he expected them to be.

A blemish-free 11 wins from 11 games, as well as nine bonus points, emphasises the consistency the Aberdeen side have shown so far this season.

The numbers do not lie. A massive 533 points scored and just 149 conceded makes for hugely impressive viewing for head coach Jim Greenwood and his players.

McIlroy, however, is not surprised.

He said: “Hand on heart I was fully expecting this. I know it sounds a little cocky but we were very unlucky to be relegated last season.

“We should have stayed up in National 2 and were competing. We beat the eventual champions of National 2 and went down.

“Coming down we didn’t lose too many players and we managed to add some players.

“Our pre-season showed we were really up for this and we’re very proud to have beaten every team in the league.

“The job is only half done though and we’ll be focused just as hard on the second half of the season.”

Focus on maintaining momentum in 2023

Jim Greenwood
Gordonians head coach Jim Greenwood

The GoGos came out on top in their last outing before the winter break, ending West of Scotland’s unbeaten record with a 26-24 victory.

McIlroy is frustrated two postponements before the break denied his side the chance to build on their excellent victory but is confident he and his team-mates can carry on where they left off at Allan Glen’s on January 7.

He said: “We’ve beaten all 11 teams and we’re very happy with that.

“In our last game at West of Scotland we controlled the game very well and were ahead the whole game so it was very pleasing to reach the halfway point having beaten all the other teams in the league.

“We were pretty gutted not to follow that up at Howe of Fife as we wanted to go into the break having ticked that away game off as well but unfortunately it has been rescheduled for April.

“Then there was the home game against Greenock too.

“I can’t actually recall, even when I was at school, a game being called off at Countesswells due to snow or ice on the pitch but there you go.

“We’re looking good but we know we have Allan Glen’s early in the New Year so that will be a big target game for us.”

Favourites’ tag no problem for league leaders

As the only unbeaten side remaining in the division Gordonians are the team everyone wants to beat.

McIlroy, however, insists they are comfortable having that tag as the focus switches to carrying their first-half form into the second half of the campaign.

He said:  “We became the scalp for everyone within the first four or five weeks.

“We’ve had that target all season due to us being a team which came down from a level above so we’re used to it.

“Every team we’ve played they’ve said they have regarded their game against us as their key fixture and the same will happen again in the second half of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Five pointers for the Six Nations from Glasgow Warriors' 1872 Cup victory
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Edinburgh 25 Glasgow 32: Warriors storm back with brilliant tries to reclaim the 1872…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland and Orkney reflect on their national league seasons so far
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
1872 Cup: Emiliano Boffelli didn't get to Qatar, but is still staying at Edinburgh
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Darcy Graham was Scotland's Player of the Year in 2022
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar's Gordon Thomson on why combined efforts are needed to bring Premiership rugby…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Rugby: Seven-try Aberdeen Exiles thrill on their way to Boxing Day win over Aberdeen…
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar chairman raises concerns over increased concussion risks for female rugby players to…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Rugby: Annual Boxing Day encounter at Rubislaw has extra significance this year
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…

Most Read

1
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Rugby mid-term report: Gordonians exactly where they expected to be in National 3
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy has led his team to 11 straight wins. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Most Commented