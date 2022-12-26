Rugby: Seven-try Aberdeen Exiles thrill on their way to Boxing Day win over Aberdeen Select

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Exiles won the traditional Boxing Day rugby game at Rubislaw, ultimately easing through a spirited clash against an Aberdeen Select.

Although the Select held their own for long spells in the match, they were unable to cope with two devastating bursts of scoring in both halves from the Exiles, who were good value for their 37-19 win.

The visitors were coached by Stuart Corsar, a former Glasgow Warriors and Aberdeen Grammar player, and thrilled the big crowd with their desire and ability to run the ball at every opportunity – in the best traditions of the 92-year-old fixture.

Corsar said: “It was just great to be back at Rubislaw and to see two teams committed to running the ball, giving the appreciative, big crowd something to get excited about.

“The Select were no slouches, scoring three good tries.

“It was a fine occasion.”

Corsar’s opposite number, Select coach Corey Buchan, was equally impressed by the enthusiasm and spirit of the game, which sees players who have returned to the north-east for the festive period take on a side made up of players currently on the books of the likes of Aberdeen Grammar, Aberdeen Wanderers, Aberdeenshire, Banff, Gordonians, Garioch, Ellon, Mackie FPs and other clubs in the area.

Former Gordonians and Grammar No. 8 Buchan said: “If ever there was a case for Aberdeen clubs coming together to take the north-east game forward this was it.

“There was a real family atmosphere, enjoyed by players and spectators alike.

“We were beaten by a much better team, but, at the end of the day, the result mattered little – the co-operation (between clubs) was what really mattered.”

Exiles fly out the traps

The Exiles were quickly into their stride running in three tries early in the game to which the home side had little answer.

Near half-time, the Select found their feet, scoring a try of their own attributed to Grant Skene to make it 15-5 at the break.

However, another three tries early in the second half put the game beyond the home team, who would battle back to score another two of their own – touched down by Chris McIlroy and Logan Bean – only for the Exiles to have the last word with a vintage effort from man-of-the-match Matthew Johnston to add to his earlier effort and his team-mates’ other five touchdowns.

Jack Burnett, the Aberdeen Grammar club captain, was delighted to make his debut in the fixture, and said: “It was just great to be involved in such a quality game, played in the best possible spirit.

“The weather and the pitch were near-perfect. The refereeing was sensitive, as befitted the occasion.

“It proves the game of rugby still has a place in the affections of the Aberdeen public – we now need to work together to make our future secure.”