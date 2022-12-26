Boxing Day sales slow in Inverness as Next, Marks & Spencer and Starbucks stay closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Boxing Day sales slow in Inverness as Next, Marks & Spencer and Starbucks stay closed

By Ross Hempseed
December 26, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:29 pm
Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

While sales for some retailers have gone up from last year’s Boxing Day, the absence of big retailers at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has kept crowds away.

December 26 is regarded as a major shopping event across the country as Christmas ends and the sales begin.

However, in recent years, due to the pandemic and the rise of online shopping, stores are failing to attract the number of customers who would previously shop on Boxing Day.

The Eastgate Centre in Inverness failed to attract the level of crowds in years past today, although footfall was higher than in both 2021 and 2020.

One possible reason could be big names Marks and Spencer and Next staying closed today.

Another popular place to go for people in the centre is Starbucks, but they stayed closed with only Costa open – and busy – for people to sit down.

It was also announced earlier this year that the new food court named Loch N Larder would open in December, however, it still remains a work in progress.

Big names closed on Boxing Day

Although some retailers found Boxing Day to be quiet, they were rushed off their feet in the run-up to Christmas.

Beverley Mackintosh, store manager at The Fragrance Shop, says in the two weeks leading up to Christmas, sales had been “insane” and “very busy”.

She said during that period, “it felt like everything was back to normal at Christmas”, referring to the number of people coming to the store following two years of lockdown.

M&S, one of the major stores at the Eastgate was dark. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Boxing Day for the store had been relatively quiet, however, in the two weeks before the team smashed their target for festive sales.

Ms Mackintosh says the team of six worked extremely hard throughout December, dealing with crowds and some rude customers.

While big names were closed, others were open and displaying sales signs attempting to attract people into the store.

Notably, Waterstones, HMV and H&M were very busy, with people browsing items in the sale.

While some stores were quiet, staff at Boots said the store had been busier than last year with New Look reporting the same.

Slow start, but busier than last year

Eastgate Centre manager Jackie Cuddy acknowledged that Boxing Day morning had been “slow” but eventually picked up, with more than 300 cars in the car park at one point.

However, this is much lower than pre-Christmas with December 23 being one of the busiest days with 1,000 cars in the car park.

Mrs Cuddy said some retailers are racking up sales figures close to 2019 levels but anticipates December 27 a busier day with M&S and Next due to reopen.

She said: “What the retailers are finding is the customers are coming out but it is mainly people with Christmas money and vouchers that are shopping.

“I think people pushed the boat out at Christmas because of all the doom and gloom and spent a lot of money on Christmas, so its a slow start for the sale, but everybody expected that.”

Stores on the High Street like Slaters and WH Smith were also closed on Boxing Day. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Mrs Cuddy says M&S and Next believe they will still get the footfall when it comes to sales, despite staying closed on Boxing Day.

She says Christmas this year for retailers has been a lot busier than during the pandemic and “there were some days it felt like it used to”.

Management at Union Square in Aberdeen echoed the views from Eastgate, believing the days of a big rush on Boxing Day are gone.

Instead, shoppers are expected to spend their money throughout the week instead of on the one day.

Inverness High Street was also quiet, with stores like Slaters and WH Smith closed while others like Poundland, Superdrug and Primark were open and busy.

At Inverness Retail Park, there were more customers as Tesco was open, with people checking out the sales at River Island, Sports Direct and Argos, while Next remained closed.

