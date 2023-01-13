Rugby: Highland looking to claim first away victory over Biggar in National 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland are looking to create history by claiming a first win at Biggar in National 1 this weekend.

The two sides have consistently been top of the table rivals since Highland made the step up to the second-tier of Scottish rugby in 2019.

Although Highland triumphed 36-16 when the sides met in Inverness in October, they have yet to record victory at Hartree Mill.

With fifth-placed Highland eight points ahead of the Lanarkshire side, Carson is eager to extend the gap.

He said: “We have never one down there, so that’s one we need to tick off.

“It’s going to be tough. They are just below us, so it’s not as if they have become a bad team overnight.

“I think things have changed a bit there, they have maybe lost a few players since they were pushing for the title for a couple of years.

“With the way our wingers especially are playing just now, hopefully some tries will come.

“We got a bonus point against them after scoring 36 points, which was absolutely fantastic.

“We played really well that day. From watching videos, they haven’t really changed the way they are playing.

“We have worked on how we can counteract and get the better of it.”

Flying start to 2023

Highland are looking to kick on following an impressive 52-5 win at home to GHK last weekend.

Craig Findlater will be missing, while 18-year-old Svend Pederson will not be included following his strong impact from the bench last weekend.

With Adriu Muritoki, Andrew Kellock and Alex MacDonald back in contention, Carson is keen to take a longer-term view on Pederson’s development.

He added: “We felt it (GHK) was a game where we could look after him with plenty experience around him.

“I’m delighted with his progress. He will not be a starter every week, but he will be in and out and, like Alfie Kinsella, we will keep him involved at times.

“We will give them a taste of it, they can go away and learn their trade a bit longer and then come back again.

Highland returned to League action at Canal Park today, & ran out 52-5 winners against @GHKRFC in a well contested game.

“The boys have looked after themselves over Christmas and it showed. The speed of the game we played against GHK was fantastic.

“It was a really fast ruck speed, we opened up the gaps and stretched their defence very quickly.

“It was very pleasing, which is important going into the next three or four weeks.”

Orkney hoping worst of bug is behind them

Orkney are also aiming to build on a winning start to 2023, having defeated Murrayfield Wanderers 35-24 last weekend.

The triumph came despite a bug which swept the islanders’ squad in the build up to the game.

Head coach Derek Robb is hopeful the worst effects of the illness are behind his players, ahead of the trip to seventh-placed Strathmore on Saturday.

Robb said: “If that game had come two days earlier we probably couldn’t have fielded a team.

“There has been a lot of illness throughout the community, not just the squad.

“On the back of that, I was absolutely delighted to get the bonus point win out of that game.

“I’m chuffed to bits the guys put their hands up, and put everything they had in for the team.

“It just makes you see what they are about as a squad.

“We are getting there, although we are still not 100% – hopefully we will get a reasonable squad to travel down to Strathmore.

“It was a fairly close game at home, which we managed to win. We got the bonus try with the final play of the game to put it beyond doubt.

“They are always a hard side to play against, especially at their place. They are fairly strong in the forwards, and you really have to contest there to have any hope of success.”