Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023 campaign

By Steve Scott
February 3, 2023, 10:00 pm
There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.
There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.

Jamie Ritchie still hasn’t been at a game at Twickenham with fans present – but the Scotland captain is prepared for the 82,000 onslaught in the Six Nations opener.

Ritchie missed out on the 2019 game, and the famous 11-6 victory in 2021 to end the 38-year drought at England’s HQ was in front of empty seats because of Covid restrictions.

The vast green barn that is the modern Twickenham on Friday was echoing only to the sounds of Scotland’s thumping music – sorry, what it was is beyond my powers of recognition – during Ritchie’s first captain’s run there.

‘It will be fun’

Scotland’s Finn Russell juggles balls during Friday’s Captains Run.

“I am looking forward to that, it will be fun,” he said. “I was quite gutted to miss out on the 2019 game. We were down in London but not at the game.

“From 2021 most of my memories are from the changing room afterwards and how good a feeling it was.

“Where we were in the world at the time, us having the ability to do what we were doing as a group, spending a lot of time together and having that opportunity to represent our nation was something really special.

“I remember a real togetherness, and that feeling when we won in the changing room afterwards was really special.”

Last year’s win saw Ritchie go off with a torn hamstring after an hour, and he was strapped with ice on the sideline as Scotland come back to win 20-17.

“That was probably a wee bit bittersweet,” he admitted. “I think I came off after 58 minutes and I was in the changing room for a wee bit, but I came out and I managed to watch the rest of the game.

“Then I hobbled on to the sidelines to congratulate the boys before off to hospital straight afterwards.”

‘There’s no reason why we can’t beat any team’

Scotland’s recent record against England is simply strong performances in this game, believes Ritchie, and the aim is repeat that and sustain it.

“I was asked what a good Six Nations would look like for us, and I said five strong performances,” he said. “If we get that right then there’s no reason why we can’t beat any team in this competition.

“It’s about doing it week after week and game after game. Right now for us it’s about concentrating on England and whatever comes out of that.

“Then it will be Wales the following week where we’ll be looking to have another strong performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Mitchell and William Curtis have been convicted at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Philip Mitchell and William Curtis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Duncan Brown Date; Unknown
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays
Calmac MV Hebrides ship at sea
Contract finally inked for Little Minch lifeline ferries

Editor's Picks

Most Commented