Shinty: Skye join Premiership sides in last four of MacTavish Cup

Jordan Murchison came off the bench to blast Beauly to their first defeat of the season and leave Skye the only non-Premiership team in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final ballot.

At 27, master marksman Murchison, dogged by injuries last season, is one of the oldest players in the young Skye line-up and he admits the 4-0 second round home win over the National Division leaders is a major tonic to his team.

Skye, whose only MacTavish triumph was 124 years ago, have not reached the final in recent decades but Murchison said: “We feel we can compete against anyone in Portree so a home draw would be exciting.

“The last time we reached the semis was several years ago when we lost at home to Glen Urquhart, so we’re keen to go one better this time.”

He added: “Our defence was very solid against the free-scoring Beauly attack and our skipper Ally MacLeod, who played very well, set us on the way with a well-taken goal and Ross Gordon added a second.

“I came on after 55 minutes and was pleased to contribute a couple of late goals.

“The result also signals that we’re very much in the promotion hunt.

“I’ve been to the Premiership twice and back down again twice, but this side, still unbeaten, is looking very good.

“Promotion is our priority but doing well in the cup competitions is also a target, so reaching the MacTavish final would be massive.”

Genini’s late winner sends Kingussie through to the last four

Kingussie skipper Savio Genini was the extra time match-winner as his side ousted Newtonmore, who won the trophy four times in a row through to 2019, 3-2 at The Eilean.

James Falconer gave Kings, last year’s runners-up, an interval lead before Roddy Young fired their second in 51 minutes.

Back came the home side, however, and Fraser Mackintosh and teenager Max Campbell pulled them level.

But in the 101st minute, Genini turned on the ball, shimmied and slammed it low into the net.

Manager John Gibson said: “It was a typical Savio goal and he stepped up to show leadership when we needed it.

“We’d the best of the first half but at 2-0 we didn’t kill the tie.

“A defensive lapse after a good save by Bob MacGregor let them back into things and they came back strongly.

“Rory MacEacken came off with a hamstring issue and is doubtful for next weekend.”

It was a sixth successive Badenoch derby win for Kings but Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We battled hard and had our chances, but couldn’t take them, including a cracking chance at the start of extra time.”

Caberfeidh ease past Fort William

Caberfeidh’s first half blitz sank Fort William in a 3-0 win at An Aird. Colin MacLennan struck in five minutes then Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett added two in two minutes just on the interval.

Cabers boss Jodi Gorski said: “Fort keeper Paul MacKay kept the score down with some fine saves.

“Ex-Kingussie lad Kieran MacPherson was brilliant at full centre in the second half and is an important acquisition.

“We’re happy with anyone at Strathpeffer in the draw.”

Covid forced the postponement of the Lovat-Kilmallie tie.