Shinty: Veteran Glen Mackintosh fires Newtonmore to Sutherland Cup final glory

At the age of 43, Glen Mackintosh fired two goals to help Newtonmore overcome Lovat in a thrilling Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup Final triumph — and then revealed his intention to play on next year.

Fellow veteran Evan Menzies, eight years younger, grabbed the winner from 30 yards four minutes from the end of extra time to edge Newtonmore through 3-2.

Mackintosh said: “I’ve won everything in North senior and junior shinty but I’ve decided to keep going next season as long as manager Peter Ross still needs me.

“What I don’t want is not to be making a contribution to the team while blocking a good youngster from coming through. I enjoy passing on my experience to the youngsters — and they do my running for me!

“There’s a lot of talent coming through and I want to play my part in their development.”

Two goal hero Glen MacKintosh is delighted with the result following Newtonmore’s 3 – 2 victory over lovat on 8th Oct 2022 – HIGHLAND INDUSTRIAL SUPPLIES Sutherland Cup Final #shinty pic.twitter.com/IFtJHtUIDP — Shinty (@camanachd) October 8, 2022

Manager Ross said: “Glen and Evan showed what great assets they are and why I want them to continue.

“But we had eight players aged 18 and under, with two more, Zander Ross (broken arm) and Charlie Ferguson (holiday) missing.

“Youngsters Richie Irvine and Tristan Ross were fantastic while full back Cameron MacNiven could become one of the top defenders in senior shinty if he applies himself.”

Ross was full of praise for Lovat, who led twice in a fine duel.

Ryan Ferguson rocked Newtonmore in eight minutes but Glen Mackintosh levelled in 16 minutes.

Player-manager Ray Rennie restored Lovat’s lead in 52 minutes only for Mackintosh to strike again in 73 minutes to send it into extra time.

Skye close in on title

Skye need a point at Inveraray this weekend to clinch the National Division title after a 2-0 away win over longtime leaders Beauly.

The home side’s teenage hitman Euan McCormack was taken to hospital after sustaining knee damage on the hour mark.

Ross Gordon made the 73rd minute breakthrough and James Prlngle slammed the clincher eight minutes from time.

“We were fantastic in every department in a game in which two good teams went toe to toe,” said Skye manager Kenny Ross.

“Our keeper Murphy Henderson made a point-blank save which proved the turning point as we went upfield and scored. Then James Pringle scored an out of this world goal to settle it and we’re delighted, after trailing all season, to have put ourselves in this position.”

Less happy are Kilmallie, who lost their final Premiership game 4-0 at Oban Camanachd and are now relegated.

Daniel Madej grabbed a hat trick with Innes Macmillan firing Oban’s fourth on a dismal day for the Caol club.

In the other Premiership fixture, Caberfeidh ended their season with a 1-0 home win over Lovat, courtesy of Craig Morrison’s 10th minute penalty strike.