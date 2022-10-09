Shinty: Veteran Glen Mackintosh fires Newtonmore to Sutherland Cup final glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Veteran Glen Mackintosh fires Newtonmore to Sutherland Cup final glory

By Bill McAllister
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Glen Mackintosh (Newtonmore).
Glen Mackintosh (Newtonmore).

At the age of 43, Glen Mackintosh fired two goals to help Newtonmore overcome Lovat in a thrilling Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup Final triumph — and then revealed his intention to play on next year.

Fellow veteran Evan Menzies, eight years younger, grabbed the winner from 30 yards four minutes from the end of extra time to edge Newtonmore through 3-2.

Mackintosh said: “I’ve won everything in North senior and junior shinty but I’ve decided to keep going next season as long as manager Peter Ross still needs me.

“What I don’t want is not to be making a contribution to the team while blocking a good youngster from coming through. I enjoy passing on my experience to the youngsters — and they do my running for me!

“There’s a lot of talent coming through and I want to play my part in their development.”

Manager Ross said: “Glen and Evan showed what great assets they are and why I want them to continue.

“But we had eight players aged 18 and under, with two more, Zander Ross (broken arm) and Charlie Ferguson (holiday) missing.

“Youngsters Richie Irvine and Tristan Ross were fantastic while full back Cameron MacNiven could become one of the top defenders in senior shinty if he applies himself.”

Ross was full of praise for Lovat, who led twice in a fine duel.

Ryan Ferguson rocked Newtonmore in eight minutes but Glen Mackintosh levelled in 16 minutes.

Player-manager Ray Rennie restored Lovat’s lead in 52 minutes only for Mackintosh to strike again in 73 minutes to send it into extra time.

Skye close in on title

Skye need a point at Inveraray this weekend to clinch the National Division title after a 2-0 away win over longtime leaders Beauly.

Skye’s Ross Gordon (centre) celebrates his goal with team mates. 

The home side’s teenage hitman Euan McCormack was taken to hospital after sustaining knee damage on the hour mark.

Ross Gordon made the 73rd minute breakthrough and James Prlngle slammed the clincher eight minutes from time.

“We were fantastic in every department in a game in which two good teams went toe to toe,” said Skye manager Kenny Ross.

“Our keeper Murphy Henderson made a  point-blank save which proved the turning point as we went upfield and scored. Then James Pringle scored an out of this world goal to settle it and we’re delighted, after trailing all season, to have put ourselves in this position.”

Will Cowie (Skye) with Ryan Mackay (Beauly). 

Less happy are Kilmallie, who lost their final Premiership game 4-0 at Oban Camanachd and are now relegated.

Daniel Madej grabbed a hat trick with Innes Macmillan firing Oban’s fourth on a dismal day for the Caol club.

In the other Premiership fixture, Caberfeidh ended their season with a 1-0 home win over Lovat, courtesy of Craig Morrison’s 10th minute penalty strike.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Caberfeidh defender and captain Blair Morrison. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Caberfeidh captain Blair Morrison
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Shinty: Newtonmore attacker fit for Sutherland Cup final despite injuring arm in farm accident
Greg Matheson (Lovat) with Conor Cormack (Kinlochshiel) in their MOWI Premiership encounter at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Shinty: Skye set sights on National Division title while Caberfeidh, Kingussie and Kinlochshiel chalk…
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson gets his hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw at Kingussie in July.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore forward Iain Robinson
Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart.
Shinty: Skye looking to set up National Division title decider
Skye's Ross Gordon (left) celebrates his second goal against Glenurquhart with Jordan Murchison.
Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome…
Skye captain Iain MacInnes, whose team won the MacMaster Cup by beating Newtonmore 5-1 at Kingussie last week. Photograph - Neil Paterson
JUNIOR SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Skye's MacMaster Cup-winning captain Iain MacInnes
Kilmallie's Shane O'Rua (10) is congratulated on his second goal by Ryan Stewart against Inverness in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at Canal Park, Caol.
Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop
The victorious Kingussie team after beating Lovat in the Camanachd Cup final.
Kingussie's James Falconer sidesteps medical advice to score in Camanachd Cup final win against…
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Post Thumbnail
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks