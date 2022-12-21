Shinty: John Morrison returns to take charge at Kilmallie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Career RAF man John Morrison is flying back to shinty after a 10-year absence to become manager of his former club Kilmallie.

Morrison has been charged with the task of lifting the Caol club after a difficult time, culminating in their relegation from the Premier Division.

“John has now retired from the RAF and we’re delighted to welcome him back,” said Kilmallie president Alastair MacIntyre.

“He knows the club but will be a fresh face to the younger players and we hope he can spark the team in to a successful National Division season which can see us in the promotion reckoning.

“John is going to appoint his own assistant manager but will take the training himself, with an emphasis on improving fitness levels.”

MacIntyre added: “We’ve had quite a turnover of players with experienced lads being unavailable much of last season, which contributed to our relegation.

“But we’ve a really exciting crop of younger players coming through and John is keen to give them the opportunity to break through into the first team squad.”

Morrison gave good service as a player for Kilmallie before joining the air force. Then between 2003 and 2012, while he was based at RAF Lossiemouth, he spearheaded a management team with Peter Jackson and Lachie Innes which developed an attractive side.

In that period, the Caol outfit reached the Camanachd Cup final and the MacTavish Cup final, losing both to Kingussie, as well as finishing sixth in the Premiership.

Morrison stepped down in 2012 because of pressure of work commitments but now that he has completed his RAF service he’s keen to help provide a much-needed new stimulus to Kilmallie.

When club legend John Stewart resigned, his brother Martin became player-manager in 2020 and achieved some good results but he gave up the reins midway through this year in frustration at lack of commitment from some players. Peter Jackson took charge for the concluding games.

With Fort William, Lochaber, and Kilmallie now all in the National Division for the first time, providing a rich batch of local derbies, Morrison hopes to kick-start fresh enthusiasm at the Canal Park club.

The Blues begin pre-season training in January and Morrison is keen to meet and encourage youngsters such as Kyle Nolan, who played for North Under-17s against the South in October.