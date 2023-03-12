Beauly make flying start to life in the Mowi Premiership by beating Kinlochshiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Beauly make flying start to life in the Mowi Premiership by beating Kinlochshiel

By Bill McAllister
March 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan (right) celebrates the winning goal against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson.
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan (right) celebrates the winning goal against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson.

In the 120th anniversary year of the club’s last Camanachd Cup triumph, battling Beauly overcame injuries and an enforced reshuffle to make their Mowi Premiership debut in spectacular style.

The promoted side’s 2-1 win over last season’s title runners-up Kinlochshiel before a big Braeview Park crowd was a result not many would have predicted.

Skipper Conor Ross, making his top flight debut at the age of 32, said: “It’s a really great day and everyone is buzzing. But we’ve got to remember that it’s only one game and we need to make sure we build on this terrific result.

“I think we proved our point that we’re capable of staying in the Premiership – but we need consistency at this level. Co-managers Gregor McCormack and Niall MacLennan will keep everyone grounded.

“I’ve waited a long time to play in the Premiership and it’s something I’ll always remember.”

Euan Maccormick (Beauly) challenges Oliver MacRae (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.

Ross: “The boys really adjusted. Sandy Elrick came off with a pulled hamstring while Ryan MacKay shouldn’t really have played with a muscle injury but did extremely well.

“Calum Morrison came in at full back and was really outstanding while young Euan McCormack played half back and was absolutely unbelievable. Everyone did their bit.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Beauly were up for it while we perhaps gave them too much respect.

“They’ve some solid players and look as if they’ll hold their own at this level.

“Their keeper had some good saves and our finishing was poor. We pushed Duncan Matheson up front and dominated the last 20 minutes but they stood up to it well.”

Beauly’s Jack MacDonald tries to break through the Kinlochshiel defence.

Ross Forbes grabbed the Greens’ historic first Premiership goal on the half hour, a lead they held till the 63rd minute when Keith MacRae fired Shiel level.

But within two minutes, 17-year-old Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan grabbed what proved to be the winner.

Relegated Kilmallie are pushing for a quick top flight return – their 5-3 win over Inveraray at Caol keeps a 100 per cent record and puts them a point clear at the top of the National Division.

Calum MacDougall thumped a hat trick for the Canal Park men with Shane O’Rua and Martin Stewart also on target. Fraser Watt hit a treble for the visitors.

Col Glen’s first ever National Division campaign is going extremely well, with the Argyll men grabbing a 2-1 win over Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit.

This fine away success takes them to three points from two games, second behind Kilmallie.

Andrew MacVicar and Dan MacDonald shocked the home side with early goals and although David Maclennan pulled one back on the half hour, the lads from Colintraive and Glendaruel held on to make history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Kingussie's Zander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Zander Michie returns from long-term absence in Kingussie's win against Lovat
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Four of Saturday's shinty fixtures are off.
Shinty: Four of Saturday's matches postponed
Beauly make their Mowi Premiership bow on Saturday. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Beauly set to face first-ever Mowi Premiership match with depleted defence after double…
Oban Celtic play in shinty's National Division, the division below Premiership Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: War of words as Oban Camanachd accused of trying to 'close down' neighbours…
Darrin Fowler, left. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Darrin Fowler scores for Newtonmore - one year after suffering fractured skull in…
Kinlochshiel goalscorer Jordan Fraser (left) celebrates with Oliver MacRae.
Shinty: Setback for Lovat on opening weekend; Kinlochshiel edge Skye
Kingussie's Eoin Baikie, right, in action against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie
Robert MacIntyre showing his swing while playing for Oban Celtic. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre to play for Oban Celtic in season opener…
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
Homes could be built on the site of the demolished Garthdee Parish Church
Homes for former Garthdee Parish Church site, EIGHT STOREY block of Union Street flats…
3
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London (PA)
Gary Lineker reinstated as BBC presenter as corporation apologises
4
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
6
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff’s homes
7
Erin and Abbie Laing from Aboyne are part of the tartan Tails who came third in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown at Crufts this weekend. Image: Lynne Laing.
Aboyne sisters and dog Buck soar through Crufts flyball showdown to land third place
8
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
9
SALE LEADER: Two-year-old Lyn fetched 8,000gns.
Top-priced working dog sold to America
10
Plans for snowboard on roof of Elgin High Church. Image: Design team
Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and…

More from Press and Journal

The first indoor padel tennis court will be opening in Aberdeen. Image: Strikers.
First indoor padel tennis court to open in Aberdeen as sport continues to sweep…
Bucksburn Swimming Pool will close due to council budget cuts. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Scottish Government urged to intervene and save 'treasured' Bucksburn Swimming Pool
The iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct attracts thousands of tourists. Picture by Shutterstock.
Network chiefs finalise plans to repair cracks in famous Glenfinnan Viaduct
telephone exchange highland
Old telephone exchange in rural Highland village fetches £42,000 at auction
The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it's "tacky" while others describe it as "fun". Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Community divided over plans to save Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur from extinction
Sheep have been sheltering from snow near Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
The volunteer crew from RNLI Kessock were called out to an incident near Rosemarkie on Sunday. Image: RNLI/Yvette Kershaw.
Lifeboat crew launched to rescue person trapped by tide near Rosemarkie
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after 'disturbance' on Aberdeen's Exchange Street

Editor's Picks

Most Commented