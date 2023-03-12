Beauly make flying start to life in the Mowi Premiership by beating Kinlochshiel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the 120th anniversary year of the club’s last Camanachd Cup triumph, battling Beauly overcame injuries and an enforced reshuffle to make their Mowi Premiership debut in spectacular style.

The promoted side’s 2-1 win over last season’s title runners-up Kinlochshiel before a big Braeview Park crowd was a result not many would have predicted.

Skipper Conor Ross, making his top flight debut at the age of 32, said: “It’s a really great day and everyone is buzzing. But we’ve got to remember that it’s only one game and we need to make sure we build on this terrific result.

“I think we proved our point that we’re capable of staying in the Premiership – but we need consistency at this level. Co-managers Gregor McCormack and Niall MacLennan will keep everyone grounded.

“I’ve waited a long time to play in the Premiership and it’s something I’ll always remember.”

Ross: “The boys really adjusted. Sandy Elrick came off with a pulled hamstring while Ryan MacKay shouldn’t really have played with a muscle injury but did extremely well.

“Calum Morrison came in at full back and was really outstanding while young Euan McCormack played half back and was absolutely unbelievable. Everyone did their bit.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Beauly were up for it while we perhaps gave them too much respect.

“They’ve some solid players and look as if they’ll hold their own at this level.

“Their keeper had some good saves and our finishing was poor. We pushed Duncan Matheson up front and dominated the last 20 minutes but they stood up to it well.”

Ross Forbes grabbed the Greens’ historic first Premiership goal on the half hour, a lead they held till the 63rd minute when Keith MacRae fired Shiel level.

But within two minutes, 17-year-old Finlay ‘Stork’ Maclennan grabbed what proved to be the winner.

Relegated Kilmallie are pushing for a quick top flight return – their 5-3 win over Inveraray at Caol keeps a 100 per cent record and puts them a point clear at the top of the National Division.

Calum MacDougall thumped a hat trick for the Canal Park men with Shane O’Rua and Martin Stewart also on target. Fraser Watt hit a treble for the visitors.

Col Glen’s first ever National Division campaign is going extremely well, with the Argyll men grabbing a 2-1 win over Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit.

This fine away success takes them to three points from two games, second behind Kilmallie.

Andrew MacVicar and Dan MacDonald shocked the home side with early goals and although David Maclennan pulled one back on the half hour, the lads from Colintraive and Glendaruel held on to make history.