Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year

A welcome return is on the cards for the Scotland-Ireland shinty-hurling international series, which has been in abeyance since the pandemic.

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association has initiated talks with the Camanachd Association – and invited the Scots to play in Dublin this autumn.

Derek Keir, chief executive of the Camanachd Association, said: “Hopefully, the international series is returning.

“Discussions have still been at a very preliminary stage and nothing has yet been confirmed, but there is a desire on both sides to reach an agreement which can restart these fixtures.”

Leading shinty players have missed the chance to represent their country and will be excited at the prospect of the international series resuming.

Scotland, skippered by Lovat goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald, were victorious by 26 points to four in the last international in 2019 at the GAA’s National Games Development Centre in Dublin.

Man of the match award

Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison won the man of the match award, while his brother Craig marked his international debut with two goals for six points, with Newtonmore’s Steven Macdonald hitting six points over the bar.

It was the fourth successive victory by the Scots over the men in green and it is likely Garry Reid will again be placed in charge of the side.

In his new role as Caberfeidh manager, Reid can assess Mowi Premiership’s in-form players on a weekly basis.

The discussions will also embrace the possibility of a return of under-21 internationals, with Scotland keen to avenge a 32-14 defeat in Dublin four years ago.