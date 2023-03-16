Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year

By Bill McAllister
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am
The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland's hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland's hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A welcome return is on the cards for the Scotland-Ireland shinty-hurling international series, which has been in abeyance since the pandemic.

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association has initiated talks with the Camanachd Association – and invited the Scots to play in Dublin this autumn.

Derek Keir, chief executive of the Camanachd Association, said: “Hopefully, the international series is returning.

“Discussions have still been at a very preliminary stage and nothing has yet been confirmed, but there is a desire on both sides to reach an agreement which can restart these fixtures.”

Leading shinty players have missed the chance to represent their country and will be excited at the prospect of the international series resuming.

Scotland, skippered by Lovat goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald, were victorious by 26 points to four in the last international in 2019 at the GAA’s National Games Development Centre in Dublin.

Man of the match award

Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison won the man of the match award, while his brother Craig marked his international debut with two goals for six points, with Newtonmore’s Steven Macdonald hitting six points over the bar.

It was the fourth successive victory by the Scots over the men in green and it is likely Garry Reid will again be placed in charge of the side.

In his new role as Caberfeidh manager, Reid can assess Mowi Premiership’s in-form players on a weekly basis.

The discussions will also embrace the possibility of a return of under-21 internationals, with Scotland keen to avenge a 32-14 defeat in Dublin four years ago.

