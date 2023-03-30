Shinty: Ballachulish to sit out the season if they can’t field a team this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Ballachulish to sit out the season if they can’t field a team this weekend

The Lochaber club will sit out this season if they cannot fulfil their upcoming fixture at Ardnamurchan.

By Bill McAllister
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.

The survival of Ballachulish, one of shinty’s oldest clubs, depends on their being able to field a side for their South First Division game at Ardnamurchan on Saturday week.

The Lochaber club will sit out this season if they cannot fulfil that fixture.

Club secretary Andy Thornton said: “We’re aiming to play at Ardnamurchan, but if we cannot do so then we’ll withdraw from the league and cup competitions this year.

Ballachulish shinty club will ‘do everything possible to limp on’

“We have struggled since Covid, with some players giving up the game while experienced players moving away.

“It’s left us with 16 players, but a couple of those often work shifts on Saturdays, while we have other work issues. Add injuries and suspensions and you can see how tight things are for us.

“It’s typically hard to get restarted once you take a year out, so we’re anxious not to go down that route.

“We’ll do everything possible to limp on – but the Ardnamurchan game will be our yardstick.”

Ballachulish, four times Camanachd Cup winners between 1899 and 1912 and runners-up in 1948, won their last national trophy, the Sutherland Cup, ten years ago. Although within Highland Council area, they opt to play in the Argyll-dominated South leagues.

They lost 6-0 at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll on March 4 but now sit on minus two points in the table after forfeiting their March 11 game at Aberdour because of team-raising difficulties.

The Camanachd Association, alerted to Balla’s difficulties, are contacting neighbouring teams to see if they have surplus players to help out the Jubilee Park club.

The Association is also launching youth coaching sessions in Kinlochleven High School to try to establish a young talent pipeline for the club.

Thornton added: “We don’t have a team manager as long-serving Morgan Smith cannot continue for work commitment, although he’s helping our efforts to get a team together.

“The league structure means a lot of long away trips in our division, which is a disincentive, while the Fort William coach hire firm is no longer hiring out minibuses, which means we have to use cars.

“Our squad has lads from 15 to 40 and we’re keen to continue playing. But we’ve exhausted approaches to former players.

“If we can’t fulfil our Ardnamurchan commitment, our shortest journey, then we don’t want to mess about the clubs in our division and, with great regret, we’ll bow out.”

The Ballachulish club was formed in 1893, the same year as the Camanachd Association.

‘Shinty in Schools’ initiative to promote shinty

Sixty teachers receiving CPD training from the Camanachd Association Development Team led by National Development Manager Ronald Ross. Image: Camanachd Association

Shinty is to gain a major future boost with the launch of a project to train 60 teaching students to deliver the sport in primary schools.

This ‘Shinty in Schools’ programme is a joint venture between the Camanachd Association and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Ronald Ross, the association’s national development manager, said: “Ensuring our sport has a bright future starts with getting young people involved. We’re delighted to be partnering UHI in this exciting opportunity.”

The course will include an assessment to ensure UHI trainee teachers have the confidence and understanding to deliver the programme, after which they will receive a resource pack including drill cards and skill videos to help in their coaching work.

Dr Iain Morrison, UHI dean of student experience, said: “We’re thrilled to work with the association to bring shinty to a wider audience. This programme will also promote cultural heritage and values that underpin Scotland’s sporting traditions.”

“Including shinty in the curriculum is a fantastic way to introduce pupils to their national sport from an early age”, said Acharacle Primary head teacher Lyndsay Bradley.

“It provides pathway links to local clubs and I’ve been a long term advocate of training our new teachers as shinty coaches at the start of their careers.”

