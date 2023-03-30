Shinty: Ballachulish to sit out the season if they can’t field a team this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The survival of Ballachulish, one of shinty’s oldest clubs, depends on their being able to field a side for their South First Division game at Ardnamurchan on Saturday week.

The Lochaber club will sit out this season if they cannot fulfil that fixture.

Club secretary Andy Thornton said: “We’re aiming to play at Ardnamurchan, but if we cannot do so then we’ll withdraw from the league and cup competitions this year.

Ballachulish shinty club will 'do everything possible to limp on'

“We have struggled since Covid, with some players giving up the game while experienced players moving away.

“It’s left us with 16 players, but a couple of those often work shifts on Saturdays, while we have other work issues. Add injuries and suspensions and you can see how tight things are for us.

“It’s typically hard to get restarted once you take a year out, so we’re anxious not to go down that route.

“We’ll do everything possible to limp on – but the Ardnamurchan game will be our yardstick.”

Ballachulish, four times Camanachd Cup winners between 1899 and 1912 and runners-up in 1948, won their last national trophy, the Sutherland Cup, ten years ago. Although within Highland Council area, they opt to play in the Argyll-dominated South leagues.

They lost 6-0 at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll on March 4 but now sit on minus two points in the table after forfeiting their March 11 game at Aberdour because of team-raising difficulties.

The Camanachd Association, alerted to Balla’s difficulties, are contacting neighbouring teams to see if they have surplus players to help out the Jubilee Park club.

The Association is also launching youth coaching sessions in Kinlochleven High School to try to establish a young talent pipeline for the club.

Thornton added: “We don’t have a team manager as long-serving Morgan Smith cannot continue for work commitment, although he’s helping our efforts to get a team together.

“The league structure means a lot of long away trips in our division, which is a disincentive, while the Fort William coach hire firm is no longer hiring out minibuses, which means we have to use cars.

“Our squad has lads from 15 to 40 and we’re keen to continue playing. But we’ve exhausted approaches to former players.

“If we can’t fulfil our Ardnamurchan commitment, our shortest journey, then we don’t want to mess about the clubs in our division and, with great regret, we’ll bow out.”

The Ballachulish club was formed in 1893, the same year as the Camanachd Association.

‘Shinty in Schools’ initiative to promote shinty

Shinty is to gain a major future boost with the launch of a project to train 60 teaching students to deliver the sport in primary schools.

This ‘Shinty in Schools’ programme is a joint venture between the Camanachd Association and the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Ronald Ross, the association’s national development manager, said: “Ensuring our sport has a bright future starts with getting young people involved. We’re delighted to be partnering UHI in this exciting opportunity.”

The course will include an assessment to ensure UHI trainee teachers have the confidence and understanding to deliver the programme, after which they will receive a resource pack including drill cards and skill videos to help in their coaching work.

Dr Iain Morrison, UHI dean of student experience, said: “We’re thrilled to work with the association to bring shinty to a wider audience. This programme will also promote cultural heritage and values that underpin Scotland’s sporting traditions.”

“Including shinty in the curriculum is a fantastic way to introduce pupils to their national sport from an early age”, said Acharacle Primary head teacher Lyndsay Bradley.

“It provides pathway links to local clubs and I’ve been a long term advocate of training our new teachers as shinty coaches at the start of their careers.”