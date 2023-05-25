Shinty: Kingussie face Newtonmore in Camanachd Cup clash of the round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie face Newtonmore in Camanachd Cup clash of the round

Holders Kingussie take on record winners Newtonmore in the second round of the competition.

By Alasdair Bruce
Newtonmore's Steven Macdonald clears the ball despite the attempted block from Liam Borthwick (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Saturday is one of the biggest days on the shinty calendar as the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round brings together the tournament’s top 16 sides.

Holders Kingussie and record winners Newtonmore have raised the famous trophy more than any other club yet one of them will exit the competition at the Dell this weekend in what will be the second of three Badenoch derbies played over a four-week period.

Kingussie won 4-1 in their cottages.com MacTavish semi-final at the Eilan a fortnight ago but Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur dismisses any relevance that has to tomorrow’s tie.

He said: “Our last game against Kingussie could have gone either way but whatever has gone on before in these games means nothing.

“It will be 100 miles an hour and it will be about whoever can take their chances mixed with a little bit of luck on the day.

“We’ll play to our strengths and there is a lot at stake.

“It doesn’t matter how many times we play each other; a Camanachd Cup game will always have added importance. It would be great to get a result.”

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick also recognises the significance of the tie.

He said: “I can’t wait for Saturday. The Camanachd Cup final is shinty’s end of the season finale and everyone in the shinty family wants to be involved in it.

“The MacTavish and Macaulay finals come earlier in the season and the league doesn’t always go on, but the Camanachd Cup final stretches your season and maintains interest right until the very end.”

Saturday’s game comes too soon for Kingussie’s Roddy Young who is still awaiting a scan on his knee whilst Alexander Michie has been receiving physio on a hamstring problem.

Newtonmore will give skipper Conor Jones every chance to prove his fitness after he missed last Saturday’s win over Beauly through illness.

Changes in store for Evans’ side

Oban Camanachd will make changes against Aberdour, who play two divisions below.

Boss Gareth Evans said: “Daniel Sloss and Malcolm Clark are carrying injuries so we will leave them out and take the opportunity to give a couple of our younger boys some first team action instead.

“The likes of Alexander MacDonald has earned that. Daniel MacCuish completes his suspension, whilst David Lafferty has picked up a knee injury so we’ll miss him for a few weeks.”

Lovat face Fort William at Balgate and their manager Jamie Matheson said: “We are close to having a full squad available. Lorne MacKay is back in full training whilst Graeme MacMillan returned to training this week. Both are still a few weeks away, but they are getting there. Like most clubs, we don’t have the biggest squad so their return will be a big boost.”

Skye Camanachd and Caberfeidh clash in in Portree. Skye boss Kenny Macleod said: “We have keeper Murphy Henderson and wing centre Ally MacLeod both available again.

“Jordan Murchison’s hamstring is our only worry and although we took Kenny Cushnie off against Lovat because of his hamstring, it was more a precautionary measure.”

MacRae faces spell on sidelines

Kinlochshiel meet Kilmallie at Rèaraig, but they will be without Oliver MacRae who suffered a broken thumb in last week’s draw with Oban Camanachd.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Losing Ollie is a blow. His thumb is broken in six places so he’ll be in plaster for six weeks, but I don’t think he’ll play again for around three months.

“John MacRae is our only other absentee, so I have good selection options.

“I saw Kilmallie beat Fort William a few weeks ago and they looked a fitter side than last season.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll have saved their best form for the cup competitions and the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup finalists welcome Oban Celtic to Peterson Park. GMA were humbled by Caberfeidh in their last outing but will start as favourites against a Celtic side which hasn’t played for seven weeks.

Lochaber take on Beauly at Spean Bridge and both sides can be pleased with their starts to the season.

Kyles Athletic have their designated free-Saturday so their tie against Bute has been put back a week. Kyles hope this will give injured players, including Will Cowie and Innes MacDonald, added recovery time.

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel goalkeeper Josh Grant

