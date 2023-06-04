Shinty: Kingussie fight back to draw with Newtonmore; Lovat hit top gear against Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie fight back to draw with Newtonmore; Lovat hit top gear against Beauly

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson praised his players for producing their best display of the season to date.

By Alasdair Bruce
Beauly's Thomas MacKinnon (right) with Lorne Mackay (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Beauly's Thomas MacKinnon (right) with Lorne Mackay (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.

Thomas Borthwick and Alexander Michie combined to dramatic effect to conjure up Kingussie’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Mowi Premiership leaders Newtonmore at the Eilan.

Borthwick and Michie have recently returned after spending almost three years between them side-lined through serious injury.

It looked as if ‘More might extend their lead at the top of the table when Iain Robinson and Craig Macleod amassed a two-goal lead going into the final eight minutes of the derby but Ruaridh Anderson raced forward to half the deficit and spark the comeback.

Then, with just a minute remaining, Thomas Borthwick’s corner from the left was turned home from a tight angle on the right by Michie to ensure a share of the points.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “What a way to get an equaliser.

“I did not expect that. The boys didn’t appear to be in the game at all until the last 10 minutes and we only looked like a team during the final five minutes.

“We didn’t give up until that final whistle and that’s a positive I’ll take.

“One point is better than no points but it’s also a lesson that we should never become too complacent.

“We now need to regroup and concentrate and be game ready for Saturday’s MacTavish final against Skye.”

Matheson proud of display

Lovat were 2-0 derby winners against Beauly with strikes from Calum MacAulay in the first half and Duncan Davidson after the interval made the difference.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “That’s the best we’ve played this season.

“We had the wind in the first half and created plenty chances and even although Beauly came at us after the restart, we weathered it really well and then looked like scoring again.”

Lovat’s Duncan Davidson scores to seal the win. Image: Neil Paterson.

Oban Camanachd go third but their 5-0 win at Glasgow Mid Argyll was marred by a suspected broken finger suffered late in the game by key defender Daniel Sloss.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “I thought we played some really good stuff in the first half and we switched things around after that.

“We are definitely in there fighting for the title and an innocuous challenge on Daniel Sloss was the only blight on the day.”

Malcolm Clark and Daniel MacVicar both bagged braces with Daniel Cameron getting the other.

Skye Camanachd gave their survival chances a huge boost with a terrific 5-1 win at Caberfeidh.

In what was described by manager Kenny MacLeod as an “excellent performance”, Skye led 3-0 through James Pringle, Jordan Murchison and Ruaraidh MacLeod.

Craig Morrison countered on the hour with his customary goal, but Pringle and Murchison scored again before Caberfeidh’s Liam Symonds was red-carded.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson gives instructions from the touchline. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kyles Athletic secured the only remaining place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals, but they had to come from behind to defeat lower league Bute 4-1 at Tighnabruaich.

Scott Harvey beat stand-in keeper Innes Macdonald from the penalty spot to put the Islanders ahead.

Macdonald was just back after having the cast removed from a broken hand during the week and played in goal in place of broken wrist victim John Whyte.

However, Finan Kennedy levelled before Roddy Macdonald scored twice, either side of Ross Macrae’s effort. Kyles host Lovat in the quarters.

Kilmallie beat Col Glen 3-1 in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

Col Glen led through Sandy Paterson but Lewis Birrell levelled early in the second half before Stephen McAlister scored twice in four minutes to send Kilmallie through.

It took extra-time to settle the other two ties.

Oban Celtic came from behind to draw 3-3 with Lochaber after 90 minutes. Daniel MacMillan’s double and David Hill’s goal counted for Celtic but Ben Delaney’s hat-trick and efforts from Duncan MacKinnon and Findlay MacDonald gave Lochaber a 5-3 win.

Inveraray won 4-2 against Glenurquhart. Christopher Mack and Oliver Black had the Glen two up at the break, but Inveraray responded as Fraser Watt scored twice with Allan MacDonald and Campbell Watt getting the others.

Referee Les Kinvig sent off Inveraray’s Calum MacDonald and Glen’s Daniel MacLean following an altercation.

