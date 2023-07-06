Exclusive: Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre sold to ‘a local buyer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre sold to ‘a local buyer’

The Union Street mall went on the market last September.

By Ben Hendry
The Trinity Centre on Union Street in Aberdeen has been sold.
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre could have a bright future after being sold to a local company. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s troubled Trinity Centre has been sold to a “local buyer” nine months after being put on the market.

The Union Street institution has fallen on hard times in recent years, with the closure of Debenhams leaving a major gap in the mall.

But it has seen some cause for optimism, with the long-awaited opening of a large Poundland shop last year.

And when the destination was put up for sale last year, real estate firm Sheridan Keane hailed it as a “prime shopping centre investment with repurposing potential”.

The Evening Express front page reporting the prospect of an Aberdeen City Council buyout of the Trinity Centre as part of the £150m masterplan.
Last August, it was suggested that Aberdeen City Council might buy the centre – but higher-ups quickly ruled out such a purchase. Image: DC Thomson

New owner comes forward this summer

There followed months of uncertainty over the once-bustling complex…

But Trinity Centre general manager Linda Stewart this week told traders that the site has been officially sold.

In communication seen by the Press and Journal, she said she was “pleased to announce” the site had come under new ownership as of July 1.

The Trinity Centre seen here in December 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While details of the new owner remain unclear, the boss said she was “looking forward to the new owner’s vision for the centre”.

She added: “We are delighted to now be owned by a local company, and look forward to a very prosperous future under their leadership.”

Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre sold but buyer remains a mystery for now

Sheridan Keane confirmed the sale.

While the firm was unable to confirm details, they hinted it would be “positive news for Aberdeen”.

The Trinity Centre measures 182,377sqft, and was sold by retail property investment manager Ellandi, on behalf of  Austrian bank Bawag.

Gladys Winchester of Torry cut the ribbon to open the Poundland there in September. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

It changed hands nearly eight years ago as part of a £260 million deal also involving six other sites.

When word of its sale spread last summer, Aberdeen City Council emerged as a potential buyer.

But top brass ruled out such a move days later, saying it wouldn’t be a wise use of taxpayer cash.

We have contacted Sheridan Keane for more comment.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Jay McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County
Inside the new Nairn gym following its renovation. Image: Dan Moore Elite Training
Ex-footballer's new Nairn gym racks up more than 100 members in first week
A banner protests the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen, which is now shut (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Helen Frost: Closing public swimming pools is a catastrophic move for many reasons
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds…
Queen Camilla accepts the Laphroaig whiskies from Duncan Taylor director Evan Robertson in Edinburgh.
Huntly firm presents three bottles of King's favourite tipple to Queen Camilla