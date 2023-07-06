Exclusive: Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre sold to ‘a local buyer’

Aberdeen’s troubled Trinity Centre has been sold to a “local buyer” nine months after being put on the market.

The Union Street institution has fallen on hard times in recent years, with the closure of Debenhams leaving a major gap in the mall.

But it has seen some cause for optimism, with the long-awaited opening of a large Poundland shop last year.

And when the destination was put up for sale last year, real estate firm Sheridan Keane hailed it as a “prime shopping centre investment with repurposing potential”.

New owner comes forward this summer

There followed months of uncertainty over the once-bustling complex…

But Trinity Centre general manager Linda Stewart this week told traders that the site has been officially sold.

In communication seen by the Press and Journal, she said she was “pleased to announce” the site had come under new ownership as of July 1.

While details of the new owner remain unclear, the boss said she was “looking forward to the new owner’s vision for the centre”.

She added: “We are delighted to now be owned by a local company, and look forward to a very prosperous future under their leadership.”

Sheridan Keane confirmed the sale.

While the firm was unable to confirm details, they hinted it would be “positive news for Aberdeen”.

The Trinity Centre measures 182,377sqft, and was sold by retail property investment manager Ellandi, on behalf of Austrian bank Bawag.

It changed hands nearly eight years ago as part of a £260 million deal also involving six other sites.

When word of its sale spread last summer, Aberdeen City Council emerged as a potential buyer.

But top brass ruled out such a move days later, saying it wouldn’t be a wise use of taxpayer cash.

We have contacted Sheridan Keane for more comment.