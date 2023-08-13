Shinty: Oban Camanachd make it a cup final hat-trick as they beat Lovat to reach Camanachd Cup showpiece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd make it a cup final hat-trick as they beat Lovat to reach Camanachd Cup showpiece

There was a sting in the semi-final tail for Ross Macmillan - who scored in Oban's 2-0 victory, but picked up a booking which rules him out of the final.

By Alasdair Bruce
Ross MacMillan (right) opens the scoring for Oban Camanachd against Lovat. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Ross MacMillan (right) opens the scoring for Oban Camanachd against Lovat. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Oban Camanachd have now reached all three major cup finals this season after two late goals secured a 2-0 win over Lovat in their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final.

It was a day of mixed emotions at An Aird, Fort William, for Oban’s Ross Macmillan, who joined the club from Inveraray during the season.

He scored the all-important opener following Daniel Cameron’s free-hit on 87 minutes, but a booking late in the match triggers a four-match suspension – ruling him out of next month’s Camanachd Cup final against Kingussie in Inverness.

Malcolm Clark turned the second by on-rushing Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald deep into stoppage time, with Daniel Cameron again the provider.

Oban’s Malcolm Clarke moments before he put the ball past Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald to seal the win. Image: Neil G Paterson.
A delighted Malcolm Clarke. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I think we deserved to go through.

“We saw two of the best goalies in shinty on show today. Everyone knows about their keeper Stuart MacDonald, but I thought Cammy Sutherland kept us in it at stages in the game, making some fantastic saves.

“Our centre line of Daniel Cameron, Daniel MacCuish and Blair McFarlane were outstanding.

“I have plenty options with big games coming up.

“We have a fit side with almost everyone now available, and the boys know they must train hard to be in the team.”

Lovat’s Marc MacLachlan with Scott McKillop (Oban) in the rain. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Duo arrive late from wedding to help Kinlochshiel deny Kingussie return to top spot

Meanwhile, Kingussie missed the chance to return to the top of the Mowi Premiership when substitute Archie MacRae scored on 89 minutes to earn Kinlochshiel a 1-1 draw at Rearaig.

Kingussie had led since the fourth minute when Ruaridh Anderson blasted the ball home, but the dropped point leaves the Kings a point behind leaders Newtonmore, although they have three games in hand.

Just after the final whistle, Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We were due to take something after our recent run of games against Kingussie.

“Ali Nixon and Duncan Matheson arrived 15 minutes into the game, as they attended team-mate Jonnie MacAskill’s wedding, but when we got them on, we changed things about with WD MacRae and David Falconer joining the attack.

“We dominated the final 20 minutes and pushed Finlay MacRae forward for in the closing minutes, with Mark MacDonald going to full-back – and Finlay was involved in the winning goal.

“15-year-old Kieran Martin came off the bench and showed just what a classy player he is going to be.

“It was a big point, but we know we could have sneaked the win.”

Kingussie gaffer Iain Borthwick added: “Losing the late goal was a bit of a blow, but they deserved it.

“We couldn’t get going in the second half and our defence was under a lot of pressure.

“We’ll take the point. It’s never easy coming here and I’m glad everyone got through it with no injuries, given we have the Macaulay final on Saturday.”

Skye take step to safety with victory at GMA

Skye Camanachd pulled away from the Premiership relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Glasgow Mid Argyll.

William MacKinnon scored the only goal of the first half, with Ross Gordon doubling their lead, before MacKinnon got his second goal, all before the hour.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “We’re delighted to get what was a convincing win.

“We dominated the whole game, but the scoreline was modest due to some good saves and wasteful finishing.

“Glasgow has never been an easy place for us over the years, so the two points are all that matter.”

Scott Macdonald scored twice in the first half and Robbie Macleod added a third following the restart as an understrength Kyles Athletic went third in a tight top-flight after beating Beauly 3-0.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “It was a good win in what were tricky conditions, with the rain pouring down for a good spell of the game.

“The boys that came into the side did well and it’s good to keep our run going and to climb further away from the bottom two.”

Glenurquhart extended their lead at the top of the Mowi National Division to two points with a 6-1 derby win at Strathglass.

Doubles from Daniel Maclean and John Barr, and efforts from Ryan Porter and Oliver Black, made up their tally, with Steven Hyslop replying.

Three goals in the final six minutes mean Fort William are second after a 3-0 victory over Inveraray. Graham Campbell and Victor Smith’s brace made the difference.

Col Gen’s meeting with Kilmallie was called off on Saturday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

