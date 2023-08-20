Banks o’ Dee still unbeaten with win at Strathspey; Lossiemouth draw with Brora Rangers

Banks o’ Dee continued their unbeaten start in the Breedon Highland League with a 6-0 win against Strathspey Thistle.

Lachie MacLeod’s first minute goal set the tone at Seafield Park and the result means the Aberdeen side have taken 10 points from their first four fixtures.

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “We started really positively and the early goal always gives you a boost, after that I thought we were really good.

“Three clean sheets out of four is probably the biggest positive for us.

“If we can keep that going it will stand us in good stead for some testing challenges to come.”

The visitors made the dream start when Marc Young won the ball in midfield and played Lachie MacLeod through to score with barely 30 seconds played.

Kane Winton doubled the lead, finishing after cutting in from the left and Michael Philipson made it three when he converted Hamish MacLeod’s cross from the left.

Lachie MacLeod added another before half-time and after the break Magnus Watson’s good run down the right ended with a finish to make it 5-0.

Chris Antoniazzi’s low drive completed the scoring in injury time.

Strathspey lost Michael Mackenzie, Jack Davison, Taylor Sutherland and Seamus McConaghy to illness on Saturday morning.

Boss Robert MacCormack added: “It’s not an excuse, but we had a depleted squad.

“However, the players that were available weren’t good enough on the day.

“We were 1-0 down after 30 seconds that set the tone and put us on the back foot right away.”

Lossiemouth 1-1 Brora Rangers

Frank McGettrick was pleased to see Lossiemouth pick up their first point of the season after coming back to draw 1-1 with Brora Rangers.

James Leslie’s goal for the Coasters cancelled out Tony Dingwall’s opener for the Cattachs, who finished the contest at Grant Park with 10 men.

Lossie boss McGettrick said: “Over the piece I felt we deserved a draw.

“We had chances to win it and so did they. The boys worked hard for each other and it was pleasing they had something to show for their efforts.

“I said to them after the game that’s the kind of performance we need consistently.”

Brora made the breakthrough after 20 minutes when Dingwall produced a clinical finish after the home side failed to clear.

Lossie rallied in the second half and equalised on 73 minutes when James Leslie’s cross from the right evaded everyone and found the net.

In the closing stages the Cattachs had a Paul Brindle goal ruled out for offside and then had Jordan MacRae sent off.

He was booked by referee Duncan Nicolson for dissent following the disallowed goal and received a second yellow card for simulation.

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald said: “It feels like two points dropped. When we get in front in games like this we need to be a bit more ruthless and press home the advantage.

“When there’s only a goal in it the opposition always have a chance.”