Skye Camanachd aim to erect a stand at Pairc nan Laoch in memory of one of the club’s most prominent figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Skye Camanachd aim to erect a stand at Pairc nan Laoch in memory of one of the club’s most prominent figures

Donnie Martin died at the age of 65 in a road accident in May 2022. 

By Alasdair Bruce
Donnie Martin
Donnie Martin was a prominent figure at Skye Camanachd. Image: Skye Camanachd.

Skye Camanachd SCIO is aiming to raise more than £80,000 to erect a stand at their Pairc nan Laoch home in memory of one of the club’s most prominent figures.

The stand would be in tribute to Donnie Martin, who died at the age of 65 in a road accident in May 2022. 

Shinty and Skye Camanachd played a major role in Donnie’s life for more than 50 years, from when he played Portree High School in the early 1970s until he was Skye Camanachd chieftain at the time of his untimely passing following a tragic road accident.

Donnie packed in a fulsome shinty career, collecting four Sutherland Cup winner’s medals and a Strathdearn Cup success along the way as he played for, and managed, both the Skye first and second teams.

He also coached the club’s youth sides and his abilities were recognised when he was given the ‘Lifetime Coaching Achievement of the Year’ award at the Highland Coaching awards in 2016.

He was also Scotland under-21 assistant manager, before becoming manager in his own right. He also regularly appeared on Gaelic television and radio broadcasts promoting the club and shinty as a whole.

No one has served Skye Camanachd with distinction in so many varied roles; chieftain, chairman (of both Skye Camanachd and Skye Camanachd Social Club), committee member, first team manager, second team manager, primaries coach, youth coach, referee, goal judge, groundsman, spokesperson, fundraiser, the list is endless.

Shinty players in action at Pairc nan Laoch
Danny Morrison (Skye) with Craig Morrison (Caberfeidh) in a MacTavish Cup semi-final, played at Pairc Nan Laoch, Portree.

He was also the general “go-to” man, no-matter the problem and if he couldn’t fix it, which wasn’t often, he always seemed to know someone who could.

The social side of the game also appealed to Donnie, and he made many friends at clubs across the country and beyond as there were Skye Camanachd trips to Ireland, Cape Breton, where they were joined by Kingussie, and to California. He was always good company with a story to tell and often a song to sing.

When Skye Camanachd originally moved from the King George V playing field, in the heart of the village, to their new home at Pairc nan Laoch in 1998, Donnie was again to the fore.

The club showed huge ambition, raising over £500,000 to build a clubhouse that was the envy of all in shinty and Donnie led a small steering group to see the project through. There were many challenges along the way, which were all conquered.

Donnie Martin, who Skye Camanachd is raising money to erect a Pairc nan Laoch stand in memory of
Donnie Martin carried out a number of roles for Skye Camanachd.

It was perhaps in his role as groundsman that Donnie seemed happiest, taking great pride in maintaining the Pairc nan Laoch pitch.

Over the course of each season, the field hosted games involving both men’s and women’s first and second teams, under-17s, under-14s and primaries and his skilled work and effort ensured the pitch was in the best condition possible.

This was rewarded when Skye were asked by the Camanachd Association to host Balliemore and Sutherland Cup Finals over the years.

Donnie’s ambition was always that Skye Camanachd could build a main stand at its Pairc nan Laoch home and a group of fundraisers have got together, aiming to erect a 100-seater stand in his memory.

There will be a series of fundraising events over the next 12 months as well as the usual grant applications. Skye Camanachd SCIO has also set up a JustGiving page and Donnie’s family has described the early response as “humbling” with contributions already passing through the £15,000 barrier.

More from Shinty

Calum MacAulay (right) scores the late winner for Lovat against Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat leave it late to dump Newtonmore out of the Macaulay Cup
Skye's Kenny Cushnie challenges Donald Nixon (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty preview: Derby day in the first round of Macaulay Cup
Anne Mary Paterson was a renowned historian
'She was a giant of a figure': Beauly historian had links to shinty, wartime…
Fort William's Victor Smith stops to enjoy his first goal, and the start of his team's comeback against Kilmallie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Victor Smith sparks Camanachd Cup comeback for Fort William against Kilmallie
Newtonmore's Rory Kennedy (right) and David MacLean (Beauly) wait for a high ball. Image: Neil Paterson.
Injury doubt for Newtonmore ahead of Glenurquhart clash
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick completes his hat-trick against Caberfeidh in the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Dylan Borthwick hits hat-trick as holders Kingussie progress to MacTavish Cup last four
Caberfeidh's Connor MacGregor, right, broke his leg against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Double blow, including broken leg, hits Caberfeidh before MacTavish Cup quarter-final
A delighted Gavin McLaughlan (left) scores the late winner for Caberfeidh against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Caberfeidh defeat Kinlochshiel to set up MacTavish Cup tie against Kingussie
Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel will player their MacTavish Cup tie this weekend. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Referee whose life was saved during original Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel tie to attend…
Iain Robinson (Newtonmore) and Ryan Johnstone (Lochaber) compete for a high ball. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Newtonmore beat Lochaber as weather is the real weekend winner