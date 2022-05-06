Shinty club chieftain Donnie Martin named as Skye crash victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shinty club chieftain Donnie Martin named as Skye crash victim

By Ross Hempseed
May 6, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 7:53 pm
Donnie Martin has been named as the man who died following a road traffic collision on Skye.
Donnie Martin has been named as the man who died following a road traffic collision on Skye.

A man who died in a road accident on Skye has been named by police as well-known Skye shinty club chieftain, Donnie Martin.

Mr Martin died following a collision with another vehicle on the A87 Uig to Portree road on May 5.

The 65-year-old was a well-respected community figure and was known for his involvement with shinty.

He was made club chieftain at Skye Camanachd, which posted a tribute to the former player writing “No one individual has made a bigger contribution to Skye Camanachd.”

In the heartfelt post, the club praised Mr Martin, writing that his loss to the club is “simply immeasurable” and that club activities have been suspended for now.

Everyone connected with Skye Camanachd is absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of our Club Chieftain Donnie…

Posted by Skye Camanachd on Friday, 6 May 2022

Other shinty clubs who recognise Mr Martin’s contribution to the game also posted on social media, with Caberfeidh Shinty Club sending their condolences to his family.

Beauly Shinty Club is saddened to learn of the death of Donnie Martin Chieftain of Skye Camanachd.Donnie was a club…

Posted by Beauly Shinty Club on Friday, 6 May 2022

Mr Martin was a proud Skye man who spoke Gaelic and was described by his friends as a true Highland gentleman.

He leaves behind a wife, Alice, son Scott, daughter Kim and two grandchildren.

Councillor John Finlayson posted on social media following his re-election that his thoughts were “not on politics but instead are with the families involved in yesterday’s tragic road accident”.

Bill McAllister, Skye journalist and shinty expert, said: “Donnie’s untimely death will be mourned not only in Skye but throughout the shinty world.

“He was always friendly, a real gentleman who made an enormous contribution to the game and to his beloved club.

“It was fitting that he was elected chieftain of Skye Camanachd earlier this year. As a player, who won four Sutherland Cup winners medals, coach, manager and groundsman, he served with distinction.

“Donnie played a key role in the club securing its Pairc Nan Loach ground. He also had a spell as manager of Scotland’s under 21 team.

“His many friends in the game will join in extending sincerest sympathies to his family.”

Police investigation

Police inquiries are ongoing into what happened.

The incident involved a Volkswagen Caddy van and trailer and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The passengers of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald of North Road Policing said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends. We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage that may help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal