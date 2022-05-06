Shinty club chieftain Donnie Martin named as Skye crash victim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a road accident on Skye has been named by police as well-known Skye shinty club chieftain, Donnie Martin.

Mr Martin died following a collision with another vehicle on the A87 Uig to Portree road on May 5.

The 65-year-old was a well-respected community figure and was known for his involvement with shinty.

He was made club chieftain at Skye Camanachd, which posted a tribute to the former player writing “No one individual has made a bigger contribution to Skye Camanachd.”

In the heartfelt post, the club praised Mr Martin, writing that his loss to the club is “simply immeasurable” and that club activities have been suspended for now.

Everyone connected with Skye Camanachd is absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of our Club Chieftain Donnie… Posted by Skye Camanachd on Friday, 6 May 2022

Other shinty clubs who recognise Mr Martin’s contribution to the game also posted on social media, with Caberfeidh Shinty Club sending their condolences to his family.

Beauly Shinty Club is saddened to learn of the death of Donnie Martin Chieftain of Skye Camanachd.Donnie was a club… Posted by Beauly Shinty Club on Friday, 6 May 2022

Mr Martin was a proud Skye man who spoke Gaelic and was described by his friends as a true Highland gentleman.

He leaves behind a wife, Alice, son Scott, daughter Kim and two grandchildren.

Councillor John Finlayson posted on social media following his re-election that his thoughts were “not on politics but instead are with the families involved in yesterday’s tragic road accident”.

Bill McAllister, Skye journalist and shinty expert, said: “Donnie’s untimely death will be mourned not only in Skye but throughout the shinty world.

“He was always friendly, a real gentleman who made an enormous contribution to the game and to his beloved club.

“It was fitting that he was elected chieftain of Skye Camanachd earlier this year. As a player, who won four Sutherland Cup winners medals, coach, manager and groundsman, he served with distinction.

“Donnie played a key role in the club securing its Pairc Nan Loach ground. He also had a spell as manager of Scotland’s under 21 team.

“His many friends in the game will join in extending sincerest sympathies to his family.”

Police investigation

Police inquiries are ongoing into what happened.

The incident involved a Volkswagen Caddy van and trailer and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The passengers of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald of North Road Policing said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends. We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage that may help with our enquiries to get in touch.”