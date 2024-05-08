Ban for Inverness shop owner who sold vapes to children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Ban for Inverness shop owner who sold vapes to children

Adnan Abbas and two of his employees sold vapes to underage people who had been sent as a test by Trading Standards.

By Ellie Milne
Highland Council notice on window of vape shop in Inverness
A notice of the ban has been placed in the window of the Inverness shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Inverness shop owner has been issued a ban after selling vapes to children.

Adnan Abbas, who owns two shops in the city-centre, is not allowed to sell the devices for the next 15 months.

He was at the centre of an investigation by Trading Standards officers from Highland Council who sent him “repeated warnings” over his actions.

But officers found Mr Abbas was continuing to sell vapes to underage customers with “no concern for their health or welfare”.

Notice in window of Lombard Street shop
The shop on Lombard Street in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He and two of his employees sold vapes to underage people who had been sent to the shop as a test by Trading Standards on two separate occasions between and July and October last year.

This resulted in four separate fixed penalty notices being issued.

Ban for Inverness vape seller

Daniel MacKenzie, Trading Standards manager, said: “It is the responsibility of retailers to ensure they do not inadvertently sell vapes to persons underage.

The ban notice from Highland Council
The ban notice from Highland Council. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“In light of repeated offending, we had little option but to seek an order from the court banning Mr Abbas from selling vapes through both retail premises in prominent locations within the city centre of Inverness.”

Mr Abbas owns a shop called Vapecing, or Pencig, on Inglis Street and Wow Mobile Ltd on Lombard Street, which currently has no trading name displayed over the shop door.

Both businesses are registered to sell nicotine vapour products – or vapes.

The shop owner received a further two fixed penalty notices for failing to operate the Challenge 25 policy.

Vapecing or Pencig on Inglis Street in Inverness
Vapecing or Pencig on Inglis Street in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr MacKenzie added: “Vapes and tobacco products contain nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance and can only be legally sold to adults aged 18 years or over who can produce genuine photographic ID such as a drivers licence or passport when requested.

“Although the majority of vape and tobacco retail businesses comply with the law, we will not hesitate to take proportionate enforcement action when required to protect young people.

“This includes issuing fixed penalty notices and ultimately applying to the sheriff court for a banning order where retailers continuously fail a test purchase or fail to meet their legal responsibilities.

“We will also continue an extensive programme of advisory visits to shops and ‘test purchases’ using young volunteers.”

More from Inverness

Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Jail for pensioner who sexually assaulted woman he met at Elgin bus stop
Inverness Sheriff Court
Liverpool teen caught drug dealing in Inverness spared jail
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man claimed to have a shotgun near a toystore Picture shows; Smyths Toys Inverness. Rose Street, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Carjacker threatened to shoot himself near Inverness toy store
Viv Mackie on holiday in Turkey,
Inverness mum and daughter 'treated like criminals' by Jet2 holiday rep
The deer was discovered near Torvean Cemetery. Image/DC Thomson Sandy McCook.
Beheaded deer found near Inverness cemetery
Hollywood Bowl will be opening a new bowling alley in Inverness. Image: Hollywood Bowl
'State of the art' Inverness bowling alley moves a step closer as licence granted…
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Custody for Highland teen who drove over man's legs with Transit van
The plan would stop through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness' Crown residents welcome study on how traffic could impact their area
Andrew Card with his Austin delivery van which was originally sold as new in Inverness in 1937. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A sweet deal': Inverness businessman returns one of the city's oldest working vehicles back…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sugar daddy swindler and a perverted pensioner