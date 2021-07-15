Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We are losing the store wars

By Readers' Letters
July 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The John Lewis department store, George Street, Aberdeen.
It was with great interest I read the article by your columnist on the demise of John Lewis store and his solution to have the owners gift the store to Aberdeen City Council.

Mr Begbie needs to be aware that organisations like John Lewis continually keep their stores’ profitability under review to ensure they can remain a viable operation.

If it does not turn a profit then, along with a few other stores in that group, the management will shut them down.

There were concerns long before Covid that the Aberdeen store was underperforming in that the footfall of customers was not what it was.

So if customers no longer frequent the store then the profit margins fall.

Why all the concern about this property, I did not see much said about the Debenhams store closure at the time.

Aberdeen has long lost the ability to attract high street businesses to the city.

No doubt a developer may come along and buy the building or Aberdeen City Council should put in an offer.

The other high street store M&S are looking closely at the portfolio of stores so don’t be surprised if there is a reduction of stores in the local area.

Ask the question why are Edinburgh and Glasgow doing well in the high street and all is not so well in Aberdeen?

A Riddel.

