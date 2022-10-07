Dairy farmers urged to cut carbon footprint now ahead of policy shifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Uncategorised

Dairy farmers urged to cut carbon footprint now ahead of policy shifts

By Nancy Nicolson
October 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Many dairy farmers are already taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint and be more efficient. Image: Shutterstock
Many dairy farmers are already taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint and be more efficient. Image: Shutterstock

Dairy farmers have been advised to implement technical efficiency measures and reduce their carbon footprint now instead of waiting for policy to catch up.

That was one of the take-home messages delivered to producers who attended a “chewing the cud about dairy, cows and carbon” event run by SAC Consulting, where farmers were offered advice on improving soil health, nutrient management planning, calf rearing, feed efficiency, and renewables opportunities.

Agricultural economist Steven Thomson said that dairy farmers were further down the track with implementing technical efficiencies than other farming systems and should be acknowledged for it.

“Many dairy farmers are addressing soil compaction, methane production, feed efficiency ratios, calving at two years old, looking at reduced mortality levels, all of these elements help you reduce your carbon footprint, and those are the types of measures that the Scottish Government is looking at,” he said, adding that some of these would feature as future payment conditions.

“Many of you are already achieving these conditions, which is why all the discussions I am having with the Scottish Government are about recognising those that are already achieving.”

Dairy farmers advised to ‘get ahead of the curve’

Dumfries and Galloway-based consultant Lorna Galloway also pointed out that agricultural policy shifts would soon become part of routine compliance with regulations.

“My advice to you is to get ahead of the curve and get to grips with the information you are going to be gathering before we are in a position where it is compulsory,” she said.

SRUC dairy nutritionist Professor John Newbold warned that feed additives would not be a magic solution in reducing emissions but could be part of a wider set of tools in their armoury.

He spoke of a new additive which should be available in the UK in 2023 called Bovaer which is already being rolled out in Europe and has been found to reduce methane emissions in dairy cattle by 30%.

The workshops took place at Culscadden Farm, where Peter and Sarah Simpson have built up their milking herd to 1,000 cows.

Ms Simpson said: “Climate change is important to us and we have a role to play.

“We see real opportunities that we can provide by producing a climate-friendly solution to what the supply chain requires.”

