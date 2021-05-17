Harry Potter fans return to Hogwarts as Warner Bros Studio Tour reopens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Harry Potter fans have returned to the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley and the Great Hall of Hogwarts as the Warner Bros Studio Tour welcomed guests for the first time since December 2020.

The tourist attraction in Leavesden, Hertfordshire has re-opened with safety measures in place including reduced capacity and regular enhanced cleaning, while visitors are required to wear a face mask or covering, unless seated in a cafe or restaurant, and pre-register their details or check in using NHS Test & Trace.

Visitors in the Great Hall (Steve Parsons/PA)

The tour’s special exhibition A Celebration of Slytherin, which first ran last year, has been extended so fans can discover the secrets of the Slytherin Common Room and view the costumes of some of Slytherin’s most famous witches and wizards, including those of Draco Malfoy and Lord Voldemort.

Visitors will enter through the Great Hall doors to be greeted by a sea of green as the Slytherin house banners are suspended from the enchanted ceiling, in reference to the final scenes in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Costumes on display (Steve Parsons/PA)

They will also be able to fly a broomstick over London, and enjoy a refreshing glass of Butterbeer during their visit.

Geoff Spooner, general manager at Warner Bros Studio Tour London said: “We are extremely excited to be welcoming visitors back to the Studio Tour.

People look around sets (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The measures we have in place ensure visitors will have both a safe and magical experience as they walk in the footsteps of the filmmakers who brought the Harry Potter films to life.”