Fast And Furious chase sequence filmed on The Mall

A chase sequence for The Fast And The Furious franchise has been filmed on The Mall.

A police vehicle and gleaming supercar were involved in the sequences, shot in the early hours of Sunday morning near Buckingham Palace.

The supercar was seen burning up the tarmac near Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA) Film crew prepare a supercar for a chase sequence (Jonathan Brady/PA) A police car is used for a chase sequence during the filming for the latest movie in The Fast And The Furious franchise in The Mall, central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dame Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are expected to star in Fast & Furious 9.

Earlier this summer, producers halted work on the movie after a stuntman sustained a serious head injury on set.

A supercar was filmed being chased by a British police car (Jonathan Brady/PA) The film crew was working through the night (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A recent statement said stuntman Joe Watts, 31, is still in hospital and “has a long road ahead” of him but doctors are pleased with his recovery so far.

Fast & Furious 9 is set for release in May 2020.