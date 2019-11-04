A-listers hit the red carpet for Hollywood Film Awards

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names hit the red carpet for the unofficial start of awards season.

A-listers including Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Nicole Kidman gathered in Beverly Hills for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards.

Renee Zellweger was among the honourees at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Zellweger, who picked up the prize for best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, wore a black, form-fitting dress on the carpet, complete with white details on the collar.

The 50-year-old also wore matching high heels.

Nicole Kidman wore all white as Hollywood geared up for another awards season (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kidman was another A-list star on the carpet.

The Australian, 52, wore an all-white, floor-length gown, with matching silk flowers stitched across it.

Charlize Theron was pictured on the red carpet at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning star Theron was honoured on the night with the Hollywood career achievement award.

To accept her prize, she wore black trousers paired with a flowing top.

Cynthia Erivo was honoured for her leading role in drama Harriet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

British actress Cynthia Erivo was named breakthrough actress of the year following her starring role in historical drama Harriet.

On the carpet, the 32-year-old Londoner wore a figure-hugging pink dress, which was slit up the thigh.

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde’s breakout year was recognised at the Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Olivia Wilde was another celebrating a breakout year, picking up the breakout director award for Booksmart.

The 35-year-old wore a white, polka dot dress teamed with a green clutch purse.

Laura Dern was among the stars arriving at the Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Laura Dern picked up the best supporting actress gong for her role in comedy-drama Marriage Story.

The 52-year-old wore a flowing pink dress, cinched at the waist with a black belt.

Sienna Miller brightened up the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

And Sienna Miller brought a touch of sunshine to the carpet in a bright yellow, off-the-shoulder gown.