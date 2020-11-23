Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earning a total of five trophies including best soap.

Coronation Street was close behind with four trophies, including three for its acclaimed storyline showing Geoff Metcalfe’s increasing coercive control over Yasmeen Nazir.

Jessica Plummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in Wales, was among the standout winners of the night.

Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer took home the best partnership award (BBC/PA)

She claimed the best actress gong for her role as Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders, after her character was murdered as part of a domestic abuse storyline.

Plummer said she “can’t believe” she won in a video message that was played during the ceremony.

She added that she was given the chance to highlight an “incredibly important topic” because of the increase in domestic violence issues caused by the coronavirus restrictions.

“The fact that they struck a chord with you guys is everything,” she said.

Lorraine Stanley was honoured for the funniest performance for her turn as Karen Taylor, while Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer were voted best partnership as Linda and Mick Carter.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

In a video message, Dyer said their victory was “unbelievable”.

“It really does mean a lot, this. The fact that anyone votes for us is always a revelation to me,” he added.

The actor also accepted EastEnders’s award for best soap.

“It’s been a while, let’s have it right,” he said.

“I think we have been a bit of a sleeping giant.”

He added that the programme is “the best soap by a mile”.

Ian Bartholomew won the best actor and best villain titles (ITV/PA)

EastEnders also claimed the inaugural feel-good moment award, in recognition of Walford celebrating Pride for the first time.

Coronation Street’s Ian Bartholomew secured two awards for his turn as Metcalfe – best villain and best actor.

After being named best actor, he said: “It does feel a bit perverse – being rewarded for something that I have been doing for the last three years which is being irredeemably vile everyday at work.”

Yasmeen, played by Shelley King, fighting back against him was named the best showstopper of the year.

The results were revealed on the Inside Soap Facebook page and YouTube channel on Monday evening.

– Full list of Inside Soap Awards winners:

Best actress – Jessica Plummer (Chantelle Atkins, EastEnders)

Best actor – Ian Bartholomew (Geoff Metcalfe, Coronation Street)

Best newcomer – Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

Best villain – Ian Bartholomew (Geoff Metcalfe, Coronation Street)

Funniest performance – Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)

Best partnership – Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer (Linda and Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Best showstopper – Yasmeen fights back against Geoff (Coronation Street)

Best family – The Dingles (Emmerdale)

Feel-good moment – Walford celebrates Pride (EastEnders)

Best drama star – Cathy Shipton (Lisa “Duffy” Duffin, Casualty)

Best daytime star – Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours)

Best daytime soap – Neighbours

Best soap – EastEnders