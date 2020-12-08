Soap star Adam Thomas pays touching tribute to his father

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has paid tribute to his father following his death at the age of 72.

Dougie James, a soul singer who found success in the 1970s, died last month. As well as Adam, 32, he was father to Coronation Street star Ryan, 36, and Adam’s twin brother, Scott.

Adam shared a touching tribute on Instagram, describing James as “my sunshine on a cloudy day”.

Alongside a picture of him as a child laughing with his father, he wrote: “Thank you to all my friends family and all of you guys for all the lovely messages over the past week or so I needed it so thank you x.”

Adam, also known for his role in school drama Waterloo Road, added: “My dad ladies and gentlemen. Mr Dougie James RIP.”

Scott, who appeared on Love Island in 2016, had previously shared his own tribute to James.

“My Dad will live on through me, Adam and Ryan,” he wrote on Instagram. “The legacy he has created will shine on through us and the Thomas’s for many, many years to come.”

Earlier this year, the family took part in ITV documentary Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai to learn more about their Indian heritage.