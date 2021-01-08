Dame Joan Collins’s ‘outrageous’ diary entries to be published

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dame Joan Collins will publish her “outrageous” and “hilarious” diaries.

The Uncensored & Unapologetic Diaries Of Joan Collins will contain no holds barred insights into other celebrities and “wry insights”.

Publishers describe the 87-year-old actress’s diary entries as “unapologetic”, saying she “doesn’t care”.

They detail encounters with members of the royal family and her “honest insights of other celebrities at parties or dinners”.

The Dynasty star penned almost all the “hilarious” entries within hours of the events they describe.

Publishers said her diaries are “as scandalous as Andy Warhol’s – and pull no punches”.

The Uncensored & Unapologetic Diaries Of Joan Collins is being published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson, which previously published diaries by Evelyn Waugh, Noel Coward, Cecil Beaton, Alan Clark and Sir Michael Palin.

American Horror Story star Dame Joan said: “I am thrilled about being published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson and under the guidance of Alan Samson (the publisher’s chairman).

“He was clever to publish these diaries, ensuring he won’t end up in them.”

Samson said: “It is no surprise that Joan’s elegant and needle-sharp observations as a writer combine the detachment of a great diarist with her active participation in many of the highly entertaining events she describes.”