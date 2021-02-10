Kate Winslet: This is the decade of women championing and supporting each other

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Winslet has said this will be “the decade of women championing and supporting other women without judgment” in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The actress, 45, told US publication The Hollywood Reporter there has been a shift in “how women’s voices are being received” in the wake of abuse allegations surfacing against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She added the movement has enabled younger women to “lead with courage” in a new way.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“This is the decade of women championing and supporting other women without judgment,” the Titanic star said.

“This is happening right now, and that has come as a result of the mass united swell that has emerged from #MeToo.

“We’ve all come together, everyone is holding hands and walking in the same direction.

“And, for me, that is the single most exciting thing that is coming out of the awfulness of the past five years and those extraordinary women coming forward and sharing their painful, awful stories, and the horrendous Harvey Weinstein.”

(Ian West/PA)

Winslet said her 20-year-old daughter Mia has recently started working in the film industry.

She added: “And what’s wonderful for me, as her mum, is just watching her have a courage of conviction and self-belief that is just unwavering, because she’s entering a time when we’re clearing the shit away from them, these girls.

“These girls are going to change the world, and they’re going to be strong, and they’re going to be powerful, and they’re going to be f****** amazing.

“And that is because we’re getting all the bad stuff out of the way for them and all they will know is to use their voice in positive, powerful ways, to lead with compassion, to be strong role models and friends.”

Last year Winslet said she regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, describing Hollywood’s regard for the directors as “disgraceful” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Allen was accused of molesting his adopted daughter, an allegation he vehemently denies, while Polanski pleaded guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl.